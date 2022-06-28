More Culture:

June 28, 2022

Holy 'Que Smokehouse to open Texas-style barbecue pop-up in Doylestown

The restaurant will be located on the back patio of cocktail bar Hop/Scotch on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Holy Que Smokehouse Pop-up Courtesy of/Chrisopher Devern

Holy 'Que Smokehouse opened its first location near Peddler's Village in 2020. This summer, owner Tom Peters will expand his Texas-stlye barbecue into Doylestown for a permanent pop-up on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until all items are sold out.

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the Bucks County restaurant that serves up Texas-style barbecue right outside Peddler's Village, is set to open its second location in Doylestown next month. 

Though Holy 'Que Smokehouse's Lahaska location is open Thursday through Sunday, the Doylestown location will serve as a "permanent pop-up" on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months beginning Saturday, July 9. It will be open from noon until all items sell out. 

The pop-up will be held on the back patio of the Hop/Scotch cocktail bar in the Main Street Marketplace. During inclement weather, the Holy 'Que Smokehouse team will move operations inside the bar. All food will be available to eat on the patio, in the bar, or to take home.

"It's been a goal of mine for quite some time to open a second location, and I couldn't be happier to have found a home within the Doylestown community," said Tom Peters, pitmaster and owner of Holy 'Que Smokehouse. "We're very much looking forward to this next chapter and can't wait for folks to spend the summer with us while getting a taste of authentic, Texas-style barbecue." 

Peters opened his first location in Lahaska, Bucks County in October 2020. Following a trip to Austin, Texas, the New Jersey native told the Philadelphia Business Journal that he fell in love with Texas barbecue, sticking around to learn from experienced pitmasters and explore his appreciation for the cooking style. 

He initially tested the concept for Holy 'Que Smokehouse through a series of pop-ups in New Hope in early 2020 — and he'd typically sell out within minutes. After months of success selling food in Bucks County, he decided to leave his career in real estate and open his first location. 

Since then, the restaurant has become popular among residents for its meat platters and brisket, pulled pork, turkey and links sandwiches with typical Southern sides — mac and cheese, cider slaw, corn, green beans and honey cornbread. 

Holy Que SmokehouseCourtesy of/Chrisopher Devern

Holy 'Que Smokehouse is opening a permanent pop-up in Doylestown on Saturday, July 9. Each Saturday and Sunday through the summer months, grab some of Holy 'Que's signature platters on the back patio of cocktail bar Hop/Scotch.

"I am thrilled to be joined by Holy 'Que Smokehouse in the marketplace as the passion they share for their craft shows in everything they present and compliments the quality and service standards we aim to achieve," said Amanda Havier, general manager at Hop/Scotch. "I believe they will be an excellent and unique addition to the Doylestown food scene." 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Doylestown Barbecue Peddler's Village Lahaska Bucks County Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks catches fire on New Jersey highway
Fireworks Truck New Jersey

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Healthy Eating

High-protein diets can help people make healthier food choices, research shows
High-protein diets

phillies

Report: Bryce Harper 'expected to need surgery' on fractured left thumb
Bryce-Harper-Fractured-Thumb-06252022-UST

History

Proposed Black heritage trail in New Jersey moves closer to reality
Black Heritage Trail

Holiday

Where to watch the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore
062722-july-4-fireworks-ocnj.JPG

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved