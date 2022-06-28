Holy 'Que Smokehouse to open Texas-style barbecue pop-up in Doylestown

Holy 'Que Smokehouse, the Bucks County restaurant that serves up Texas-style barbecue right outside Peddler's Village, is set to open its second location in Doylestown next month.

Though Holy 'Que Smokehouse's Lahaska location is open Thursday through Sunday, the Doylestown location will serve as a "permanent pop-up" on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months beginning Saturday, July 9. It will be open from noon until all items sell out.

The pop-up will be held on the back patio of the Hop/Scotch cocktail bar in the Main Street Marketplace. During inclement weather, the Holy 'Que Smokehouse team will move operations inside the bar. All food will be available to eat on the patio, in the bar, or to take home.

"It's been a goal of mine for quite some time to open a second location, and I couldn't be happier to have found a home within the Doylestown community," said Tom Peters, pitmaster and owner of Holy 'Que Smokehouse. "We're very much looking forward to this next chapter and can't wait for folks to spend the summer with us while getting a taste of authentic, Texas-style barbecue."

Peters opened his first location in Lahaska, Bucks County in October 2020. Following a trip to Austin, Texas, the New Jersey native told the Philadelphia Business Journal that he fell in love with Texas barbecue, sticking around to learn from experienced pitmasters and explore his appreciation for the cooking style.

He initially tested the concept for Holy 'Que Smokehouse through a series of pop-ups in New Hope in early 2020 — and he'd typically sell out within minutes. After months of success selling food in Bucks County, he decided to leave his career in real estate and open his first location.

Since then, the restaurant has become popular among residents for its meat platters and brisket, pulled pork, turkey and links sandwiches with typical Southern sides — mac and cheese, cider slaw, corn, green beans and honey cornbread.

Courtesy of/Chrisopher Devern Holy 'Que Smokehouse is opening a permanent pop-up in Doylestown on Saturday, July 9. Each Saturday and Sunday through the summer months, grab some of Holy 'Que's signature platters on the back patio of cocktail bar Hop/Scotch.

"I am thrilled to be joined by Holy 'Que Smokehouse in the marketplace as the passion they share for their craft shows in everything they present and compliments the quality and service standards we aim to achieve," said Amanda Havier, general manager at Hop/Scotch. "I believe they will be an excellent and unique addition to the Doylestown food scene."