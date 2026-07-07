Aritzia and True Religion among group of retailers to open stores in Cherry Hill Mall

Five retailers are adding stores at the Cherry Hill Mall, including women's clothing brand Aritzia, which will lease over 20,000 square feet of space in the Grand Court, mall owner PREIT announced Tuesday.

Timberland, True Religion, Indochino and gorjana will be opening storefronts between this summer and the end of 2027. PREIT called the additions the "strongest collection" the mall has seen in years.

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"We're proud to see this momentum continue even beyond the new leases and tenants the property has added over the past few years," Paula Charles, senior vice president of leasing with PREIT, said in a statement. "For shoppers, it meant more of the brands they want in one place and an experience that keeps getting better every time they visit."

Aritzia's new store is scheduled to open by spring 2027, and it will be the company's eighth location in the country to include its in-store coffee shop, A-OK Cafe.

This summer, outdoor apparel brand Timberland will open its 1,800-square-foot store in the same wing as the upcoming Dick's House of Sport store, which was previously announced and is scheduled to open later this year.

By the 2026 holiday season, suit brand Indochino will open a 1,200-square-foot showroom near the American Eagle and Pop Mart in the Grand Court.

Denim brand True Religion will operate a 2,230-square-foot store near the Dick's House of Sport by early next year, and jewelry company gorjana's 1,107-square-foot space will open in the Grand Court by the end of 2027.

Tuesday's announcement comes after footwear brand Crocs opened a 2,090-square-foot store late last month.

Dick's House of Sport will be the mall's largest single-tenant addition in over a decade. The 120,000-square-foot store at the former One Cherry Hill office building will include a rock climbing wall, outdoor track and field, golf simulators and other athletic amenities, PREIT said.

The mall owner also said athleisure brand Lululemon will relocate to the Grand Court by this holiday season. Spencer's and Pandora have also recently moved into larger spaces.

And DoneRight Doner Kebab, a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant based in New Jersey, will open a location in the food court by the end of summer.