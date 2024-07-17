More News:

July 17, 2024

Officials seeking 2 suspects in armored truck robbery in Chester

The perpetrators took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a black Nissan Pathfinder, authorities say.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
Delco truck robbery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two armed suspects robbed a Brinks armored truck in Chester at 12:16 p.m. on Tuesday, taking the driver's weapon and an amount of cash. Investigators say the suspects escaped in a black Nissan Pathfinder.

Two armed suspects held up a Brinks armored truck in Chester Tuesday afternoon and stole money, officials said.

The robbery occurred at 12:16 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone on 9th Street and Avenue of the States, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

MORE: Man who fatally shot Temple student Sam Collington sentenced to decades in prison

Officials say that the two suspects assaulted the driver and took his weapon along with an undisclosed amount of cash. 6ABC reported that they made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

One of the suspects wore a blue jacket with the words "Public Safety" on the back. They took off in a black Nissan Pathfinder with a roof rack, black rims and the laminated paper Pa. license plate LLN-2328.

According to officials, the vehicle is known to frequent Darby Township in the area of Hook/Calcon Hook and Chester around 410 9th Street. 

Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle or the suspects should exercise caution, as they were armed and no weapons were recovered at the scene, officials warned.

Those with information relating to the robbery can reach Delaware County CID Detective Vincent Port at (610) 891-5337 or Chester Police Detective Ryan Stewart at (610) 447-8429.

Brinks, a cash-handling security company, told CBS Philadelphia regarding the robbery: "In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Robberies Chester Delaware County District Attorney's Office Delaware County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA ordered to correct safety issues found in federal inspection
SEPTA Safety

Sponsored

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Men's Health

Mike Jerrick says recent absence from 'Good Day Philadelphia' was to recover from prostate cancer surgery
Jerrick Prostate Cancer

History

Ed Helms' podcast explores 1971 break-in at FBI office in Delco
Medberg FBI robbery

Sixers

Instant observations: Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV show flashes in second Las Vegas Summer League game
McCain 7.15.24 v1

Shopping

Philly Bookstore Crawl offers free books, author events on Aug. 24
Philly bookstore crawl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved