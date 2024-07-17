Officials seeking 2 suspects in armored truck robbery in Chester

Two armed suspects held up a Brinks armored truck in Chester Tuesday afternoon and stole money, officials said.

The robbery occurred at 12:16 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone on 9th Street and Avenue of the States, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Officials say that the two suspects assaulted the driver and took his weapon along with an undisclosed amount of cash. 6ABC reported that they made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

One of the suspects wore a blue jacket with the words "Public Safety" on the back. They took off in a black Nissan Pathfinder with a roof rack, black rims and the laminated paper Pa. license plate LLN-2328.

According to officials, the vehicle is known to frequent Darby Township in the area of Hook/Calcon Hook and Chester around 410 9th Street.

Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle or the suspects should exercise caution, as they were armed and no weapons were recovered at the scene, officials warned.

Those with information relating to the robbery can reach Delaware County CID Detective Vincent Port at (610) 891-5337 or Chester Police Detective Ryan Stewart at (610) 447-8429.

Brinks, a cash-handling security company, told CBS Philadelphia regarding the robbery: "In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment."