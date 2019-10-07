More Culture:

October 07, 2019

Artie Lange to host new 'Halfway House' podcast coming in November

The former 'Howard Stern Show' contributor last podcast gig was the 'The Artie and Anthony Show' in 2018

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Artie Lange
Artie Lange podcast halfway house @artiequitter/Twitter

Comedian Artie Lange will host a new podcast called "Artie Lange's Halfway House," beginning in November.

Artie Lange will return to podcasting next month as he continues to resume his comedy career following drug arrests and rehab. 

The new podcast, "Artie Lange's Halfway House," will premiere in November, Lange, 51 and a former cast member on the "Howard Stern Show," first made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday afternoon with the hashtag "#somuchtosay."

MORE: 'Weekend Update' questions Trump's claim that Biden is corrupt: 'The guy lives in Delaware'

He followed that up with another tweet, promoting the podcast and quoting Carol Burnett: "Comedy is tragedy plus time."

Lange's last podcasting venture, "The Artie and Anthony Show," ended in 2018 when he was fired shortly before being sentenced to four years of drug probation for heroin possession. 

The comedian is well-known for his run as Howard Stern's sidekick on the host SiriusXM morning show. Lange left the Stern show in 2009 amidst his battle with drug addiction. The comedian opened up about that departure in September, saying that he didn't blame Stern for parting ways with him, and Lange apologized for his behavior. "Howard did nothing wrong. All Howard did was try to help me," he said. 

The comedian grew up in Union Township, New Jersey, and has a home in Hoboken. He most was arrested in February after testing positive for cocaine use twice in a two-week period. In May, Lange was arrested again on a drug court warrant at a halfway house in Clinton, New Jersey.

After spending 21 days in Essex County Jail, Lange was released in June and moved to a rehab program. He has been sober for nearly eight months now, he said. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Artie Lange New Jersey Podcasts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles leave meat on the bone, but still cruise to dominating win over Jets
Eagles-Jets-Brandon-Graham_100619

Business

Six Pennsylvanians named on Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list
Jeffery Lurie - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

Healthy Eating

Controversial 'red meat is healthy' study author didn't disclose past food industry ties
Red meat trade group study

Eagles

Final observations: Eagles 31, Jets 6
100619-ZachErtz-USAToday

Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sang happy birthday to 100-year-old Philly woman
Dwayne the rock johnson philly birthday

Parties

All the details for Glow in the Park 2019 outside the Horticulture Center
Glow in the Park is annual fall party in Fairmount Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved