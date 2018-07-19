More Culture:

July 19, 2018

Two New Jersey beach bars ranked among best in United States

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Rusty Nail Cape May Bar The Rusty Nail/Facebook

The Rusty Nail in Cape May is considered one of the best beach bars in the United States.

Having a few drinks at the beach is one of the best ways to reaffirm that you are, in fact, not working right now and should be actively enjoying the sights and sounds of your escape.

As beaches get more crowded and move toward family-friendly policies, the DIY approach to drinking at the beach has been subjected to greater scrutiny. If you decide to have a few drinks at the beach house or hotel, it's not guaranteed you'll even end up going.

That leaves us with the beach bar as the only surefire way to consume alcohol at the beach without any potential hangups or missteps.

Fortunately for travelers at the Jersey Shore, two of the state's most popular beaches happen to have two of America's best bars, according to The Daily Meal.

In its list of the top 25 beach bars in the United States, a pair of bars from Asbury Park and Cape May both received high praise.

First is the appropriately named Beach Bar in Asbury Park:

This Jersey Shore fixture does its part to contribute to the local music scene by offering live music nearly every evening of the week, including ukelele and drum events. With “the best view in Asbury Park overlooking the south beach,” the Beach Bar doesn’t disappoint. Their rum buckets would make The Boss proud as well.

What about Asbury Park doesn't make Springsteen proud, really?

The second bar is The Rusty Nail in Cape May:

This laid-back Cape May mainstay has been encouraging people to wear flip-flops all day long since the ‘70s. Try their signature drink, The Hammer, and in their words, “take the rest of the day off.” It’s a mix of Gosling’s and coconut rum, with passion fruit, pineapple, and lemon juices served in a hollowed-out coconut you can take home. At night, gather around the fire pit and enjoy live music, with both two- and four-legged friends.

New Jersey has changed a lot since the heyday of Wildwood and Atlantic City in the 1950's and 1960's, but it will always be one of America's best places to throw back drinks and take in music at the beach.

Check out the rest of America's top beach bars here.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars New Jersey Jersey Shore Cape May Asbury Park

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Justin Anderson, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot for Mike Muscala
071918_Mike-Muscala_usat

Government

Philadelphia revamps sexual harassment prevention policies for city employees
City Hall

Shopping

Macy’s Backstage opening in King of Prussia Mall
Macy's Backstage

Phillies

It doesn't seem like Phillies will have to wait long for another shot at Machado
071918_Machado_usat

Fundraisers

From New York to Florida: Cycling 1,300 miles for spinal cord injury awareness, support
Siobhan O'Sullivan Cycle for SCI

Made in America

Made in America is moving and Jay-Z pens his upset to Mayor Kenney
05242018_Made_In_America

Escapes

Limited - Seville Spain

$1599 -- Everything You Need to See in Spain: 8 Nights + Flights
Limited - Bankok

$969 & up -- 9-Nt. Bangkok, Chiang Mai & Phuket Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.