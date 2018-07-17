Another rooftop bar opens this week at Bok Building in South Philly

The ongoing rebirth of South Philadelphia's iconic Bok Building continues this week with the opening of Irwin's Upstairs, a rooftop bar that will serve drinks and small Mediterranean plates in front of a panoramic of Center City view.

Situated across from Bok Bar on the building's eighth floor, the restaurant will offer seating indoors and on a rooftop terrace. The soft opening will take place Wednesday, according to an Instagram post.

The name comes from architect Irwin Thornton Catherine, who designed the former vocational school at 1901 S. Ninth St. The site was shut down by the School District of Philadelphia in 2013 and later renovated into a hub for arts-focused small businesses.

Irwin's Upstairs was designed by local firm Rohe Creative, whose cozy interiors have been a hit at Michael Schulson's Harp & Crown and Double Knot, among other Philadelphia restaurants.

The arrival of the new rooftop restaurant, owned by chef Paul Garberson, comes a few weeks after Two Persons coffee shop opened at the Bok Building.

Hours for Irwin's Upstairs will be Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5-10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m.