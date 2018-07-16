More Culture:

July 16, 2018

Philly OkCupid users vote on the city's best date bars and make-out spots

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Dating OkCupid
Spruce Street Harbor Park Matt Stanley/Delaware River Waterfront Corp.

Spruce Street Harbor Park lights up the Delaware River Waterfront.

As the singles of Philadelphia trudge through the online dating world, regular users of OkCupid have pinpointed exactly the best places to go on a date, whether you're looking to impress on a budget or simply want a comfortable place to conduct PDA.

The online dating site just unveiled its 2018 Dater's Choice Awards, mining votes from OkCupid users throughout different U.S. cities in partnership with Yelp. This year's nine categories aren't exactly a replica of last year's awards, either, when Tattooed Mom was crowned the go-to for the city's best bathroom sex

Instead, voters selected winners for categories such as the "Best Morning After Brunch" (morning after what, hmmmmm?), which went to Sabrina's Cafe, which has locations throughout the area. Sabrina's signature stuffed challah French toast makes this a no-brainer – well done, voters.

And, though this year's awards did not make note of Tattooed Mom's sex bathroom, the South Street bar did win another accolade in 2018 in a similar vein: best "No Judgement Make-Out Spot."

The awards also draw attention to some other much-needed categories in the dating world, including "Spot Where Drinks Could Turn Into Dinner," which went to Rittenhouse's Friday Saturday Sunday. If you like to impress dates by sweating profusely and attempting athleticism, then the Schuylkill River Trail is your go-to option as the best "Fitness & Wellness Date."

Take a look at the rest of the categories below. For your benefit, Yelp also compiled them all in a handy map

• Best Hotel Bar: Stratus Rooftop Lounge 
Cheap Eats: Loco Pez 
• Photo Friendly Spot: Spruce Street Harbor Park 
Spot that Sparks Conversation: Franklin Institute After Dark 
• Best Themed Bar: Garage 

