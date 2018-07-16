More Culture:

July 16, 2018

Geoffrey of Toys 'R' Us takes up a new career in wrestling

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Toys R Us
Toys 'R' Us Kristoffer Tripplaar/USA TODAY/SIPA

A logo sign outside of a Toys 'R' Us retail store in Frederick, Maryland on September 23, 2017.

Geoffrey the Giraffe has said goodbye to Toys "R" Us and is moving on with this life – though he’s turning a bit into Principal Max Anderson, a/k/a "The Revolting Blob" from “Billy Madison” – and doing it the opposite way. Confused? Yes, well, that’s because while kids may be Geoffrey’s life, the venerable mascot of the now defunct Toy "R" Us has taken on his mid-life crisis with a bang and tried out wrestling over the weekend.

RELATED READS: New 'Always Sunny' season will have a Super Bowl LII episode, may feature Jason Kelce | New SEPTA program offers alternative for social service agencies used to buying tokens in bulk |Olde City Escape Games put a twist on the escape room

On Friday, Geoffrey took to the ring at Supercon’s FSCW Rumble in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Geoffrey enters the ring cocky and with pizazz. He’s met with cheers on either side and knocks out two wrestlers. Meanwhile, as Geoffrey walks around the ring proud and engaged with the crowd, Gangrel, a veteran wrestler, grabs a cardboard Amazon Prime box, turns to him and says, “Amazon Prime b••ch,” and hits Geoffrey so hard he flips out of the ring, thus eliminating him from the competition. 

Despite his scrappy new role, he’s still an icon with kids. In fact, the 16-foot fiberglass statue that was in the lobby at the Toys "R" Us headquarters in Wayne, Pa. is being moved to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J. It was donated by liquidation advisor to Toys "R" Us, Joe Malfitano. Malfitano reportedly bought the statue from the company and then spent another $10,000 of his own money moving the statue to the hospital. The hope is the statue will calm any anxieties the kids may have upon entering the hospital.

With Toys "R" Us closing in late June, many people have been particularly sad to see Geoffrey go, but it’s comforting to know he’s still kicking, quite literally, and his image is still a comfort to the future generation of kids.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Toys R Us Philadelphia Children Wrestling New Brunswick Florida

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

The legend of Aaron Nola began long before he became the Phillies' ace
071318_Aaron-Nola_usat

Development

North Philly graffiti wall to come down, but a new canvas will replace it
Graffiti 5th Cecil

Politics

Kellyanne Conway draws ire for #ThaiCaveRescue tweet
kellyanne conway white house

Sixers

Which Sixers will be cut or traded before the regular season begins?
123117-JerrydBayless-USAToday

Diet

Study: No, enjoying that full-fat ice cream won't kill you
Butter being poured into bowl

Restaurants

Honest Tom's Taco Shop has gone totally vegan and isn't looking back
Tacos

Escapes

Limited - Barcelona and Marrackech Vacation

$1119 & up -- 6-Night Barcelona & Marrakech Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Louvre in Paris France

$1599 -- France Weeklong Tour incl. Paris & Loire Valley w/Flights
Limited - Maui Hawaii

$1399 & up -- 5-Night Maui Beachfront Escape with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.