More News:

April 20, 2021

Asbury Park only Jersey Shore point named in ranking of popular U.S. beach towns

Newsweek said the seaside city Springsteen made famous has more to offer than just 'Instagram-able' beauty

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Real Estate Jersey Shore
asbury park beach Danielle Parhizkaran and Tariq Zehawi/USA Today

Asbury Park was recently included in a ranking of the 25 most popular beach towns in the U.S. released by the publication Newsweek.

Asbury Park was recently included in a ranking of the 25 most popular beach towns in the U.S. released by Newsweek.

The seaside city was the only Jersey Shore point to be included, while other local favorites like Cape May, Ocean City, The Wildwoods, Seaside Heights and others didn't make the cut. 

Newsweek said it selected the towns based on locations that "have become holiday hubs in their own right," the publication said. 

The publication also said it was looking for cities with things to do outside of hitting the beach, like participating in the local arts and culture scene. 

Asbury Park seemingly was picked for those reasons. 

Newsweek said the city was selected while other Jersey Shore towns were not because it has more to offer than just "Instagram-able" beauty.

"There is more to the town than its Instagram-able beachside, as Asbury Park also boasts a vibrant art and music scene and an assortment of independent boutique shops," Newsweek stated.

While NJ.com agreed that Asbury Park deserved a spot on the list, its own ranking of Jersey Shore towns tabbed Cape May as the best beach city. 

However, Newsweek may have a point, since the city's thriving arts scene is anything but a local secret. 

The beach town, located about an hour from Philly, is the birthplace of celebrities like talk show personality Wendy Williams, and is of course where the famous E Street Band got its start.

Asbury Park is known worldwide for its vibrant music scene. Prior the COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on the cultural sector, local venues such as The Saint, House of Independents and The Stone Pony hosted memorable shows nightly. Asbury Band Aid, a festival for helping Jersey Shore musicians, will take place at The Stone Pony on Tuesday night.

Other festivals like Sea.Hear.Now, Bamboozle Music Festival and the Light of Day Music Festival also take place in the town. 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Real Estate Jersey Shore New Jersey Rankings Beaches Cities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Roseman can't draft, Wentz can't handle adversity, Hurts can't be counted out
Jalen-Hurts-Howie-Roseman_121320_usat

Prevention

One vaccine dose may be enough for people who had COVID-19, Penn scientists say
Penn Vaccine Study mRNA

Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen, Tina Fey memorabilia to be sold at benefit auction
Bruce Springsteen Tina Fey

Odd News

Fan who fell trying to secure home run ball during Phillies-Giants game is a baseball collector
Zack Hample Phillies Giants

Eagles

A look at the Eagles' initial win-loss over-unders, and other NFL odds
041821JalenHurts

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fun run, giving out freebies on Celebrate Trails Day
Celebrate Trails Day

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1516 pine street

FOR SALE! Breathtaking 4-story brownstone on Pine St. built in 1854 and fully restored in 2008 by Tower & Miller Architects. This 6 bed, 6 bath home has been renovated to the highest level of luxury. 5,480 sqft | $2,795,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 s 19th st 1611

FOR RENT! Beautifully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath home with treetop views of Rittenhouse Square! Located on the penthouse floor of The Wellington with south-facing views. 1,178 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved