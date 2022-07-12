More News:

July 12, 2022

Man wrestles gun away from robber in Northeast Philadelphia, but gets shot by 2nd suspect

Police are seeking to identifying the two men involved in the attack

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
Philly Police Car Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are looking for two suspects who tried to rob a man in Wissinoming on Monday afternoon. The suspects are described as thin men with black hair. They were driving a dark-colored SUV or crossover at the time of the crime, likely an Infiniti.

A man was shot twice in Northeast Philadelphia after he managed to disarm one of two men who tried to rob him at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

The incident was caught on surveillance footage and police are now asking the public to help identify the two suspects.

The attempted robbery happened around 1:45 p.m. on the corner of Erdrick Street and East Cheltenham Avenue in Wissinoming, police said.

A 46-year-old man was standing on the corner when one suspect got out of a car, pulled out a gun and attempted to rob him, surveillance video shows. A struggle ensued and the man managed to wrestle the firearm away from the first suspect. The second suspect then began shooting at him with a different weapon.

The man was hit twice, once on the backside and once in the ankle, FOX29 reported

He fired back and appears to have struck the second suspect at least once, police said. The suspects retreated to their vehicle and fled the scene southbound on Erdick Street.

Police arrived on the scene and found the man lying on the ground. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The first suspect is described as a male with a thin build and black hair who was wearing a black hoodie over a white T-shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect is also a thin man with black hair. He was wearing a white tank top, maroon shorts and black Crocs-style shoes, which he left at the scene.

The vehicle was a dark-colored SUV or crossover, possibly an Infiniti, police said. It had chrome trim, a billet style grill and no brand logo. There may be bullet holes in the driver's side and rear panels.

Anyone who spots one or both of the suspects should not approach them and instead call 911 immediately, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at (215) 686-8271. Tips also can be submitted anonymously at (215) 686-TIPS or online.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Robberies Philadelphia Crime Wissinoming Philadelphia Police Armed Robbery Guns Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours City Winery

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

Lancaster County movie theater, hotel cancel screenings of pro-Mastriano documentary
Mastriano Screening Lancaster

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Addiction

Young people who drink alone are more likely to develop alcoholism later in life, study shows
Drinking alone

phillies

Who won the week in Philly sports: Kyle Schwarber slams his way to the All-Star Game
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-All-Star-2022

Museums

Exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences to explore how humans impact the world's oceans
Academy of Natural Sciences Ocean Bound exhibition

Holiday

Celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia with a French DJ set, block party and food deals
Bastille Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved