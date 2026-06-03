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June 03, 2026

Attic Brewing Co. beer garden party to feature live music, food trucks and free snow cones

The free event on June 6 will include 14 beers on tap, cocktails, outdoor games and family-friendly activities in Germantown.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Beer Garden Party
Attic Brewing Beer Garden Party Provided Courtesy/Attic Brewing Co.

Attic Brewing Co. will host a free beer garden party June 6 with live music, food trucks, drinks and outdoor games.

Attic Brewing Co. will host a beer garden party Saturday, June 6, at its Germantown brewery.

The free event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at 137 Berkley St. and will feature live music by Slowey and The Boats, 14 beers on tap, specialty cocktails, outdoor games and food from Bad Nina's Hot Dog Truck and Jamaican D's Food Truck. Free snow cones will be available for children, and attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire.

The brewery's outdoor space includes an outdoor bar, lawn games and seating for more than 200 guests. The event is open to families and dogs, and free parking will be available.

Attic Brewing Co. Beer Garden Party

Saturday, June 6 | 5-9 p.m.
137 Berkely St.
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Beer Garden Party Germantown Attic Brewing Company

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