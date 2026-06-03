Attic Brewing Co. beer garden party to feature live music, food trucks and free snow cones

Attic Brewing Co. will host a beer garden party Saturday, June 6, at its Germantown brewery.

The free event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at 137 Berkley St. and will feature live music by Slowey and The Boats, 14 beers on tap, specialty cocktails, outdoor games and food from Bad Nina's Hot Dog Truck and Jamaican D's Food Truck. Free snow cones will be available for children, and attendees are encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire.

The brewery's outdoor space includes an outdoor bar, lawn games and seating for more than 200 guests. The event is open to families and dogs, and free parking will be available.

Saturday, June 6 | 5-9 p.m.137 Berkely St.Philadelphia, PA 19144Free to attend

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