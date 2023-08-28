More News:

August 28, 2023

7 vehicles stolen from Amtrak parking garage near 30th Street Station

Authorities believe thieves targeted a rental car company that uses the facility

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Theft
30th Street Car Theft Street View/Google Maps

Seven vehicles went missing from the parking garage at 30th Street Station on Sunday night. Thieves accessed a lockbox containing the cars' keys, police say.

Seven vehicles – including multiple Audi SUVs – went missing from the parking garage at 30th Street Station on Sunday night. Authorities believe that thieves may have targeted one of the rental car businesses that stores vehicles in the garage. 

Three of the stolen vehicles were recovered in the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia as of Monday morning, according to 6ABC. Still, police were investigating the incident to determine who stole the vehicles and where the other four cars might be. Fortunately for investigators, rental cars typically have tracking devices installed in them that make it considerably easier to locate them. 

There is no word on whether the thieves made any attempt to disable the tracking devices in the vehicles, but there is reason to believe that they had at least some inside knowledge that helped them pull off the heist. The thieves broke into a lockbox in the garage that contains keys to the rental cars housed there, police said. 

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer that made at least three of the vehicles stolen Sunday night, is known to build its cars with security in mind. The automaker has won several industry awards for its anti-theft technology and its vehicles even make it difficult to steal their catalytic converters, a crime that has become increasingly common in Philadelphia and beyond due to the high-value precious metals found in them and the relative ease with which the devices can be removed from cars. 

In addition to serving motorists using Amtrak to travel to and from Philadelphia, the multi-level parking garage is used by rental car companies to store and deploy rental vehicles to its customers. Enterprise, Avis, Hertz and Alamo operate rental car services out of the University City train station, which serves as a major transit hub in the Northeast. Police did not disclose which of the rental car companies were targeted in the heist, which is still under investigation. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Theft Philadelphia Audi Police Crime 30th Street Station University City Somerdale Northeast Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

$15,000 reward offered after hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old mother
hit-and-run-15k-reward.jpg

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Phillies

The Phillies' offense is historically good right now
Trea-Turner-Phillies_082823_USAT

Health News

CDC warns against kissing turtles amid salmonella outbreak in Pa., 10 other states
Turtles salmonella

TV

New Netflix docuseries explores '70s CIA mission with Chester connection
Hughes Glomar Explorer

Family-Friendly

Look for bats during a nighttime nature walk through The Woodlands cemetery
Bat night Woodlands

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved