More Health:

September 06, 2019

Wharton professor leads autism study challenging 'extreme male brain' theory

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Autism
Autism EMB theory GUILLAUME DE GERMAIN/UNSPLASH

Males are four times as likely as females to have autism. One theory suggests fetal testosterone exposure is a possible cause, but a new-large scale study casts doubt on any causal relationship.

A marketing professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School is among a group of North American researchers challenging a theory for one possible cause of autism spectrum disorder.

Scientists have long sought to understand why boys are four times more likely to have autism than girls, even as ASD diagnoses have risen more broadly in the United States.

One controversial hypothesis suggests that autism is caused, in part, by higher exposure to testosterone before birth, leading to the lower cognitive empathy commonly found in autism.

A 2011 study supporting this "extreme male brain" theory was led by psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen, who suggested that higher-than-normal fetal testosterone results in a male-dominant behavioral profile — patients who display "systematizing" over "empathizing."

Research supporting this theory often relies on a measure called the 2D:4D ratio, which compares the lengths of the second and fourth fingers. Proponents believe this ratio is lowered by pre-birth testosterone exposure.

A new large-scale study organized by U.S. and Canadian researchers has cast doubt on these theories by testing cognitive empathy in males after exposure to testosterone gel.

Study author Gideon Nave of the Wharton School told Medical News Today the research addressed a theme found in the interpretation of gender differences and human development.

"Of course, the primary suspect when we have something that is sharply differentiated by sex is testosterone," Nave said.

The study utilized two randomized controlled trials comprising a total of 643 adult males between 18-55 years old.

Both before and after testosterone exposure, study participants were asked to complete questionnaires and interpret the emotional states of actors based on photographs of their eyes. The participants' 2D:4D ratios were collected as part of the study and two different testosterone administration protocols were employed, as well as placebos to act as a control.

The study found no correlation between raised testosterone levels and cognitive empathy. There was also no correlation observed with the 2D:4D ratios.

Nave noted that the absence of evidence found is not the same as evidence of absence.

"While our results do not exclude all possible relationships between testosterone and interpreting others' emotions and states of mind, our large-scale study and evaluation of previous literature exhibit robust evidence of no causal relationship between activational and purported developmental testosterone exposure and cognitive empathy," Nave wrote.

The study is available in The Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Autism United States Philadelphia Empathy Masculinity Testosterone Wharton School University of Pennsylvania Gender

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Lawsuits

FOX29's Karen Hepp sues Facebook, Reddit for $10 million over sketchy photo
Karen Hepp

Children's Health

Facebook debuts new measure to halt spread of vaccine misinformation
Facebook Vaccine Info

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Director Kevin Smith blasts photo theft in keto weight loss phishing scam
Kevin Smith weight loss

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 6-8
CollegeFest will take place at Dilworth Park

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved