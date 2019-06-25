Two men critically injured when third-story balcony collapses in West Philly

Two men were left critically injured Tuesday morning when the third-floor balcony they were on collapsed at an apartment complex in West Philadelphia, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. at a property in the 4200 block of Chester Avenue, located south of Baltimore Avenue near the University of the Sciences campus.

Investigators said two men had been standing on the rear fire-escape balcony of a third floor unit when the structure gave way.

Police said a 36-year-old man suffered head trauma and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He was listed in extremely critical condition. A second person, a 31-year-old male, suffered trauma to the left side of his body and was listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian.

No other injuries were reported and an investigation remains ongoing.