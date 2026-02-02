Glow-in-the-dark ‘Sleeping Beauty’ ballet coming to Delaware County

A glow-in-the-dark retelling of “Sleeping Beauty” is coming to Delaware County this spring.

“Ballet of Lights: Sleeping Beauty in a Sparkling Show” will take the stage March 6 at the Media Theatre for the Performing Arts in Media.

The one-hour production blends classical ballet with modern lighting effects to give the familiar fairy tale a fresh visual twist. The dancers’ illuminated costumes make each spin and leap pop against the darkened stage.

Created by María Farelo and Cristian Pérez of Luma Artistas S.L., the show features six local dancers and incorporates contemporary staging alongside traditional choreography. Organizers say the production is designed to make ballet feel visually dynamic and accessible to a wide audience.

Friday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Media Theatre for the Performing Arts

104 E State St.

Media, PA 19063

Tickets start at $43

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.