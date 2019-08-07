New Jersey fight promoter wants money back from Bam Margera for Bagel Boss ref gig

Bam Margera's latest public meltdown and return to rehab will put an end to his involvement in an Atlantic City fight night featuring Chris Morgan, the man who went viral for throwing a tantrum at a Bagel Boss on Long Island back in June.

Damon Feldman, the promoter behind the fight, wants Bam to return the $2,500 up-front fee he received to be the referee of a Sept. 7 fight between Morgan and a viral celebrity yet to be determined. Another $2.500 was to be paid out at the conclusion of the fight.

Feldman told TMZ he doesn't intend to hold Margera to the contract after his admission to rehab for the next 60-90 days. He just wants the advance payment back and hopes the Chester County native gets the help he needs.

The contract reportedly was signed last week just before Margera let loose on social media, lashing out against his wife, manager and mother in videos that have since been deleted. The outburst culminated with Margera calling out to Dr. Phil to help him put his life back together.

The Sept. 7 fight at Showboat Casino is now a month away and the only concrete participant in the main event is Chris Morgan. The search for an opponent made its way to "The Howard Stern Show" recently and came up empty-handed, even as Feldman floats $5,000 for anyone willing to fight the 5'0'' tall Morgan.

Feldman told TMZ he hasn't heard anything from Margera about getting his money back.

Margera's admission into rehab will be his fourth time entering a program in the past several years. He has said his battle with alcoholism worsened following the death of his best friend and former "Jackass" co-star Ryan Dunn in 2011.