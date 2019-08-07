Ocean County town rejects 'Jersey Shore' production request to film

MTV reality show "Jersey Shore" has had a rough time finding towns to film in. The show has been rejected by a number of New Jersey beach communities including, most recently, a town in Ocean County.

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" recently requested to film a season in the town of Lavallette, Ocean County through the show's production company, 495 Productions. After the town received the production request to film on a private property in Lavallette, a town hall meeting was held on Aug. 5 and many residents spoke out against the show filming in their community.

Lavallette Mayor Walter LaCicero confirmed to Jersey Shore Online that the show would not be allowed to film in the small beach town this summer.

The series, a collaboration between MTV and 495 Productions, will be entering its fourth season. After previously filming in Seaside Heights, Atlantic City, Manalapin, and Las Vegas, the show has experienced some bumps in attaining filming permits in the Garden State.

Most notably, the show's filming plans created a controversy last summer when speculation arose that the show's second season would be filming in Wildwood. At the time, Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said the series had never been granted a permit to film in Wildwood, though there had been a conversation about it several months prior.



The reported relocation to Wildwood comes after the 'Jersey Shore' franchise was no longer welcome back in Seaside Heights, where the reality show began.

The show also requested to film in Brick Township last summer, but that request was rejected by the town over concerns it would negatively impact the local residents.

The show's production company recently requested to film in Mays Landing for a "staycation" episode in early August, but that request was tabled after a Hamilton Township Council meeting in July.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.