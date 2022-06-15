More Culture:

June 15, 2022

'Jackass' star Bam Margera reported missing from Florida rehab facility

The Chester County native, who has battled addiction for years, recently posted a photo to Instagram of his new Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Bam Margera
Bam Margera Missing Sam Wax/SIPA USA

Bam Margera reportedly left a court-appointed addiction rehab facility in Florida and has gone missing. Last month, Margera, one of the stars of 'Jackass' on TV and in the movies, marked the completion of a yearlong sobriety program.

Authorities are searching for "Jackass" star Bam Margera, who left a court-mandated rehab facility in Florida.

Margera was reported missing from a rehab facility in Delray Beach on Monday, TMZ reported. According to a police report, Margera told the staff that he was unhappy with the facility's services and leaving for another rehab center in the area.  

MORE: Herr's names three finalists in search for new Philly-inspired chip flavor

The staff at the rehab said Margera didn't appear to be a danger to himself or others, according to TMZ. Margera's friends and family were working to bring him back to the facility.

On Monday, the stuntman, former pro skater and reality TV star from West Chester, Chester County, posted an Instagram picture of his new Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor. It was geotagged in Florida. 

Last month, Margera, completed a 12-month sobriety program and celebrated with his wife, Nicole Boyd, and son. He also broke his wrist and dislocated his elbow while skateboarding. To maintain his sobriety, he reportedly was refusing pain medication. He had accused the rehab facility of failing to set up his physical therapy appointments. 

Margera's struggles with addiction have been well-documented. They sometimes were depicted in the reality TV programs he has starred in, including "Viva La Bam" and "Bam's Unholy Union." In 2019, Margera discussed his alcohol problems on "The Dr. Phil Show." He also opened up about his mental health challenges, including thoughts of suicide. 

Margera left rehab shortly after what would have been his former co-star Ryan Dunn's 45th birthday. Dunn died in 2011 after he drunkenly drove his car into a tree in West Goshen, Chester County. 

 Margera commemorated Dunn's birthday on Instagram.

In April, Margera settled a wrongful termination lawsuit with Johnny Knoxville and the "Jackass" team. He had filed the lawsuit last August, claiming he had been forced to sign a wellness agreement to star in the movie "Jackass Forever." It required him to take daily drug tests. 

In February 2021, Margera said he had been fired from the film because he had tested positive for Adderall, a drug he claimed the team knew he was taking to treat attention deficit disorder. 

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Bam Margera Chester County Rehab West Chester Addiction Skateboarding TV MTV Reality TV

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Community College of Philadelphia to open new Career and Advanced Technology Center in fall 2022
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Penn breaks ground on one of state's largest solar projects in effort to reduce carbon emissions
Penn Solar Projects

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Health News

National tampon shortage underscores existing gaps in access to menstrual products
Tampon Shortage

Eagles

Comparing the Eagles' 2022 roster with the Super Bowl winning 2017 roster
061422CarsonWentz

Food & Drink

Herr's names three finalists in search for new Philly-inspired chip flavor
Herrs Philly Flavored Chip

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Film Society to host free outdoor movie screenings this summer
Movies on the Block

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved