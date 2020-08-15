Jersey Shore bar owner charged after patrons violate social distancing orders

The owner of a New Jersey bar is being charged after crowds of patrons were seen gathering at the North Wildwood establishment.

Staff of the popular Jersey Shore bar Flip Flopz and its connected rooftop bar Tiki Topz failed to enforce ignoring social distancing orders last weekend, local police said Friday.

Police were called to Flip Flopz around 12:30 a.m. and discovered bar patrons gathered in groups and standing within six feet of one another. The incident was reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office who reviewed the event, North Wildwood police said in a statement.

Owner of both bars Joseph Mahoney Jr. was ultimately charged with a "disorderly persons offense," for violating New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's Executive Order #150.

Executive Order #150 requires that staff remind patrons to wear masks when possible and maintain six feet of social distancing. North Wildwood police said they had received multiple complaints of social distancing violations at Flip Flopz in the past.

"The police department received complaints for repeated violations of the Governor's Executive Order on prior occasions before this incident and had warned Flip Flopz management of the same," said police.

Mahoney, a resident of Mt. Laurel, was later served a summons.