More News:

August 15, 2020

Jersey Shore bar owner charged after patrons violate social distancing orders

Staff failed to enforce health and safety guidelines

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Bars Social Distancing
flip flopz north wildwood GoogleMaps/StreetView

The owner of a Jersey Shore bar Flip Flopz was charged with a "disorderly persons order" after patrons violated social distancing guidelines required by Gov. Phil Murphy's Executive Order #150.

The owner of a New Jersey bar is being charged after crowds of patrons were seen gathering at the North Wildwood establishment. 

Staff of the popular Jersey Shore bar Flip Flopz and its connected rooftop bar Tiki Topz failed to enforce ignoring social distancing orders last weekend, local police said Friday.

Police were called to Flip Flopz around 12:30 a.m. and discovered bar patrons gathered in groups and standing within six feet of one another. The incident was reported to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office who reviewed the event, North Wildwood police said in a statement.

Owner of both bars Joseph Mahoney Jr. was ultimately charged with a "disorderly persons offense," for violating New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's Executive Order #150.

Executive Order #150 requires that staff remind patrons to wear masks when possible and maintain six feet of social distancing. North Wildwood police said they had received multiple complaints of social distancing violations at Flip Flopz in the past.

"The police department received complaints for repeated violations of the Governor's Executive Order on prior occasions before this incident and had warned Flip Flopz management of the same," said police. 

Mahoney, a resident of Mt. Laurel, was later served a summons.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Bars Social Distancing New Jersey Coronavirus Jersey Shore COVID-19 Wildwood North Wildwood

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What's the rush for the Eagles to extend Zach Ertz's contract?
101_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Zach_Ertz_KateFrese.jpg

Education

New Jersey allowing school districts to begin fall classes remotely
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Fitness

Why are female runners at greater risk for stress fractures? The answer may be multifold
Stress fractures female runners

Sixers

Sixers vs. Celtics playoff preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round one series
Sixers-Celtics_081420_usat

TV

Thinking of binging 'Ally McBeal'? Watch these three episodes first
Ally McBeal Hulu

Entertainment

Watch movies for free at drive-in theater outside Mann Center in Fairmount Park
Drive-in at Mann Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved