January 15, 2026

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to bring KnuckleMania VI to Philadelphia

The fight card arrives at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Feb. 7 with championship bouts and hometown fighters.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
KnuckleMania V Photo Provided Courtesy/BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship will stage KnuckleMania VI on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

A major night of combat sports is heading to South Philadelphia this winter.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) will stage KnuckleMania VI on Saturday, Feb. 7, at Xfinity Mobile Arena, bringing one of the most stacked fight cards of the year to the city.

The event is the centerpiece of a multi-day lineup tied to BKFC’s Philadelphia roots, with public weigh-ins and fighter appearances scheduled in the days leading up to fight night. The main card begins at 7 p.m.

Headlining the night, BKFC heavyweight champion Ben Rothwell will defend his title against former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. The co-main event features light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt taking on Yoel Romero in a non-title matchup.

Beyond the top bouts, the card features a mix of returning rivals, rising contenders and a women’s lightweight rematch, along with appearances from several Philadelphia-based fighters. The lineup also includes competitors selected through BKFC’s Golden Ticket tryouts, adding depth across multiple divisions.

Tickets for KnuckleMania VI are on sale now.

BKFC KnuckleMania VI

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
Xfinity Mobile Arena
3601 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

