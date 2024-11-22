More News:

Manayunk's dog-friendly bar Bark Social closes as company goes bankrupt

Owners say they could not secure financing to continue operating the Philly location along with the company's other clubs in Maryland and suburban Washington, D.C.

Bark Social closed Provided Image/Bark Social

Dog-friendly bar Bark Social, 3720 Main St. in Manayunk, above, closed permanently Thursday. Along with the Philly location, the company also closed its other bars in Baltimore and suburban Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Canine-friendly bar Bark Social in Manayunk closed abruptly Thursday after the business declared bankruptcy, leaving dogs with one fewer social spot in Philly. 

The company explained in an Instagram post that its demise is the result of financing it had expected not materializing. The Manayunk bar, opened in April 2023 along the Schuylkill River next to Regal UA movie theater in the shopping center at 3720 Main St. It was one of five Bark Social locations. Others were in Baltimore and suburban Maryland and Washington, D.C. A sixth location had been planned to open in Los Angeles in 2025.

"We know this is abrupt, but as a small start-up, Bark Social relies on investors to fuel its growth," the Instagram post states. The company also said it wanted to "do right by its team members." Fast Company reported Friday that Bark Social's employees were not offered severances

The company also will not be offering refunds to dog owners who had bought memberships to the bar, and Bark Social's director of marketing, Chris Rubacha, suggested members contact their banks to "inquire about chargebacks."

Basic memberships for dog owners ranged from $50 per month and to $365 a year, and a premium membership, with additional perks, cost as much as $1,000 per year. 

The online calendar for the Manayunk Bark Social showed a comedy show, White Claw tasting and pet portraits had been scheduled to take place Friday.

The location had indoor and outdoor spaces for guests and their pets. Bark Social also offered daycare services for dogs.

