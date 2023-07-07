Barnes Foundation annual block party celebrates 50 years of hip-hop and features plenty of art

Summer in Philadelphia is marked by many block parties, neighborhood festivals and celebrations, including the sixth annual Barnes on the Block.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the block party encourages Philly residents to get outside and connect through different forms of creativity.

MORE: Ice cream festival returns to Reading Terminal Market with sweet treats, contests and more

Guests can watch a salsa reggae performance by Batala Philly, listen to records spun by DJ Jamz and learn about the Caribbean roots of limbo with Nasya Gay. Artist TAMEARTZ will honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with music and graffiti, and Latin Grammy nominee Riccie Oriach will follow with a performance.

An art and wellness workshop with Shanina Dionna will be held at 11 a.m. From noon to 4 p.m., Philly artists will host free demos, including ceramics with The Clay Studio, printmaking with Jessica Eldredge, personalized poetry with Marshall James Kavanaugh and Queen Phierce, flower crowns with Marcellus and live mural making with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

A found object community art project led by Devon Walls and a collective of artists from Chester will also be presented.

Food trucks like The Munchy Machine, Mom-Mom's, Los Jimenez Mexican and Helados Chupi Chupi will be lined up along 20th Street between the Parkway and Callowhill Street. Constellation Culinary Group will host a beer garden with seasonal brews from Yards Brewing Co., Two Robbers hard seltzer, wine from Cyrenity Sips Winery and a handful of non-alcoholic beverage options located near the Barnes box office.

The block party is free to attend. Museum admission is also free, though registration is required to view the galleries and "William Edmondson: A Monumental Vision," the museum's summer exhibit. Free tickets will be available online on Thursday.

Barnes on the Block is a rain-or-shine event and will move indoors if there is inclement weather.

PNC Arts Alive is hosting in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia and AFROTAINO.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free, registration required

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130