'Bel Air' to premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday

Peacock's "Fresh Prince" reboot series "Bel-Air" finally scored its premiere date, set for Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, with new episodes set to release on a weekly schedule.

Coverage of Super Bowl LVI will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock. For those using Peacock to stream the game, coverage of the Super Bowl will immediately spill over into the world premiere of "Bel-Air."

Produced by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's joint Westbrook Studios, the show will star West Philly resident and newcomer Jabari Banks in Smith's iconic role. The one-hour series will play off of some of the original roots of the show, and will provide a "dramatic take" on its premise: Will's journey from West Philadelphia to Bel Air.



"At its heart, 'Bel-Air' is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family," showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newsom said in a statement on the series' premise. "It's been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time."

Smith decided to take on the project after watching Morgan Cooper's short fan-made film "Bel-Air," which presented a reimagined, grittier version of the original 90s sitcom. Cooper received writing, directing, and producing credits on the Peacock series following the short film going viral in 2019.

one-minute teaser trailer was released just ahead of Thanksgiving. In it, Smith narrates a dramatic reading of the sitcom's iconic theme song, while Banks floats in water, falling into a makeshift throne with a crown on top of his head.

Other cast members include Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, and more.

November's teaser trailer is available below. "Bel-Air" will immediately follow Super Bowl LVI on Peacock on Feb. 13, 2022.



