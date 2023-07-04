More Health:

Belvita recalls breakfast products due to possible peanut allergens

Dark Chocolate Creme and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety sandwich biscuits contain undeclared peanuts

By Brian A. Saunders
Manufacturer Mondelēz Global voluntarily recalled Belvita Breakfast Sandwich biscuits in the Dark Chocolate Creme variety over possible undeclared peanuts.

Breakfast Sandwich biscuits from Belvita were recalled because the products may contain undeclared peanuts from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.  

In an advisory issued Monday, the FDA warned customers with peanut allergies to discard the Dark Chocolate Creme and Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety.  

"We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," said Mondelez, the parent company and maker of the breakfast snacks, said. 

The sandwich biscuits have a "best when used by date" on or before February 25, 2024. 

A complete list of the affected products and their UPCs is listed below.

• Dark Chocolate Creme: 8.8 oz carton; UPC Code: 0 44000 04328 5
• Dark Chocolate Creme: 14.08 oz carton; UPC Code: 0 44000 05723 7
• Dark Chocolate Creme: 1 lb 5.12 oz carton; UPC Code: 0 44000 05861 6
• Dark Chocolate Creme: 14.08 oz carton; UPC Code: 0 44000 06330 6
• Dark Chocolate Creme: 2 lb 12 oz carton; UPC Code: 0 44000 04602 6
• Cinnamon Brown Sugar w/ Vanilla Creme: 8.8 oz carton; UPC Code: 0 44000 06304 7
• Dark Chocolate Creme: 1.76 oz pouch; UPC Code: 0 44000 04070 3
• Cinnamon Brown Sugar w/ Vanilla Creme: 1.76 oz pouch; UPC Code: 0 44000 06370 2
Consumers who purchased the breakfast biscuits can contact Mondelez at 1-855-535-5948, 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall, with consumer relations employees available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, except for July 4, 2023.

