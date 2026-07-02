The Ben Franklin Bridge will celebrate 100 years with a free event on July 11

The Ben Franklin Bridge will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a free event on the Camden waterfront on Saturday, July 11.

The celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature live music and entertainment, food trucks, carnival rides and activities for all ages. Visitors also can explore a pop-up museum and historical exhibits showcasing the bridge's 100-year history.

After sunset, the bridge's LED lights will put on blue and green shows about every 30 minutes until 2 a.m. Each show will last about three to five minutes and can be be seen from both the Philadelphia and Camden waterfronts.

The Ben Franklin Bridge opened on July 1, 1926, connecting Philadelphia and Camden across the Delaware River. The event is free, but advance registration is encouraged.

Saturday, July 11 | 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

NJ side of the Ben Franklin Bridge

Near the Toll Plaza

Free to attend (registration encouraged)

Bridge Lighting

July 11 | Dusk until 2 a.m.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.