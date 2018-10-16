More Culture:

October 16, 2018

Philadelphia Film Festival opens Thursday with addiction centerpiece 'Ben is Back'

Director Peter Hedges is expected to attend the screening; Julia Roberts stars in the film

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Philadelphia Film Festival
Carroll - Philadelphia Film Center, formerly the Prince Theater Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Posters for the 27th Philadelphia Film Festival on the facade of the Philadelphia Film Center, formerly the Prince Theater, on Chestnut Street in Center City.

This year's film festival opens Thursday night with "Ben is Back," an emotional look into one family's experience with addiction and the opioid crisis. 

The film, from "About a Boy" director Peter Hedges, is a narrative surrounding the familial concern for a loved one suffering from addiction, starring Julia Roberts as the optimistic and concerned mother hoping her son Ben (played by Lucas Hedges, the 21-year-old, real-life son of the director) will leave his treatment facility and return home for the holidays.

RELATED: Here's how to watch free screenings at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival

But when Hedges's character actually does show up at the family doorstep on Christmas Eve – 11 months clean – the family has to confront the possibility of relapses and rehash painful memories of broken promises. 

"Ben is Back," running a little over 100 minutes, was well received at this year's Toronto Film Festival and is expected to generate some Oscar buzz. Oh, and director Peter Hedges will likely attend Thursday's event. 

Opening night kicks off at the Philadelphia Film Society's Film Center, formerly the Prince Theater, with a 7:30 p.m. screening, followed by a soiree at The Liberty View at the Independence Visitor Center for small bites and drinks. 

Tickets still are available for the film screening and after party here.

Interested in attending screenings of this year's festival, but don't know where to start? Follow all of our coverage here to learn how you can see some of this year's best films. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Philadelphia Film Festival Philadelphia Philadelphia Film Society Films Julia Roberts Addiction Movies Oscars Filmmaking

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 edition
101618EliManning

Controversies

After backlash, Bridgeport Council won't pursue police merger with Upper Merion
Carroll - Bridgeport borough Montgomery County

Parties

Spend Thursday night in Fairmount Park at the annual GLOW in the Park party
GLOW at the Park

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Kapler tried defending Phillies' brass, but I'm still not buying it
1015_Phillies_Management_USAT

Pregnancy

Miscarriage matters: In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

Business

Wawa's new secret menu for Halloween has some specialty drinks
Wawa

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.