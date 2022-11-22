Go to Wagtail admin interface
More Sports:

November 22, 2022

Ben Simmons wins Sixers fans free Chick-fil-A after missed free throws

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Ben-Simmons-Nets-Missed-Free-Throws-Sixers Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Nets point forward Ben Simmons in his first game playing back in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons is finally playing down in South Philly as an opponent against his old sqaud. Amidst continuous boos from the Sixers faithful at the Wells Fargo Center, Simmons took the court for the Nets.

Simmons, against all odds, actually made his first two free throws of the game in the first quarter, much to this dismay of those same fans. For the first time maybe ever, Philly fans cheered after their team was called for a foul, just to see the spectacle that is Simmons from the free throw line. He did a mini Jordan shrug after sinking them both. I can't lie. I admire that level of pettiness. 

Sixers fans, however, got their revenge in the third quarter as Simmons stepped to the line for two shots. With the team's new partnership with Chick-fil-A this season, replacing the old Frosty Freeze Out, missed second half free throws result in free chicken nuggets for fans throughout the area. This season is about "Bricken for Chicken."

Lunch is on Simmons on Wednesday after missing back-to-back free throws:

Simmons may have never delivered on the promise of being a No. 1 pick, but he did provide some free grub. Not quite a wash, but it is what it is with "Simmo the Savage."

A reminder on how this Chick-fil-A promotion works:

• The first time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 5-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets.

• The second time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 8-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets.

• The third time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive 12-count Chick-fil-A® Nuggets.

The offer can be claimed by opening the Chick-fil-A® App, after the game, in the Greater Philadelphia area until 10:30 a.m., the next business day. Once the offer is claimed, it can be redeemed by scanning the Chick-fil-A® App or by placing a mobile order via the Chick-fil-A® App, within three days of the qualifying game.

