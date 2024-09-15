More Sports:

September 15, 2024

Best Eagles-Falcons moments of the 21st century

From Brian Dawkins crushing Alge Crumpler to Jalen Mills' goal-line stand, these are the best Eagles-Falcons moments in recent history.

By Shamus Clancy
sipa_22008057.jpg Curtis Compton/SIPA USA

The Eagles' goal line stand that put them on a path to Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles host the Falcons on Monday Night Football this week. Matchups with the Falcons have led to some of the biggest games in franchise history over the years. Before Jalen Hurts faces Kirk Cousins in primetime yet again, let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at the best Eagles-Falcons moments of the 21st century...

2000: Week 5 at Veterans Stadium

Eagles 38, Falcons 10

In a season where the Eagles would reach the playoffs for the first time in four years, veteran Brian Mitchell went off against the Falcons. Mitchell totaled 290 all-purpose yards as a runner, receiver and returner. He had an 89-yard kick return touchdown that iced the game in the fourth quarter and quickly followed that up with a 85-yard TD run.

The win moved the Eagles to 3-2, eventually giving way to an 11-5 record as the team advanced to the Divisional Round of the postseason.

2002: NFC Divisional Round at Veterans Stadium

Eagles 20, Falcons 6

In the Eagles' final win at the Vet, they had a ferocious defensive performance against Michael Vick and the Falcons. Atlanta was fresh off an upset win over the Packers at Lambeau Field the week prior, but the idea of an upset in South Philadelphia quickly evaporated when Pro Bowl cornerback Bobby Taylor had a 39-yard first quarter pick-6 to give the Eagles a lead they would never relinquish.

 The defining moment of the game, however, is likely a crushing blow that All-Pro Brian Dawkins laid upon Vick:

This will not be the only Dawkins hit on this list...

2004: NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles 27, Falcons 10

For the first time in 24 years, the Eagles would go on to play in the Super Bowl. For the second time in three seasons, they'd take down Vick and the Falcons in the playoffs. Chad Lewis played the game of his life, hauling in two touchdown passes in the three-score win, though he did suffer a Lisfranc injury on his final one that kept him out of Super Bowl XXXIX. 

Chad Lewis 2004 NFC Championship Game

The play that the game will most be remembered for, of course, is Dawkins' hit on Falcons tight end Ale Crumpler: 

Boom.

Snow had set in across the Delaware Valley the day prior. Schools were closed that Monday. Idyllic. 

2008: Week 7 at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles 27, Falcons 14

In a key win during a shaky run to the postseason, Brian Westbrook led the way for the Eagles with over 200 yards from scrimmage and two TDs. Lito Sheppard also had a huge moment, intercepting Penn Charter grad Matt Ryan when Atlanta was on the Eagles' one-yard line going in during the third quarter. Huge swing in a season where the Eagles needed every single win on their unexpected path back to the NFC Championship Game. 

2015: Week 1 at Georgia Dome

Falcons 26, Eagles 24

The lone loss I'm including on here! How could I not mention the Kiko Alonso play, though?

He peaked a half-quarter into his Eagles career. He was invisible the rest of that dreadful 2015 season, perhaps the most detestable Eagles team of the young centuryn.

2017: NFC Divisional Round at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles 15, Falcons 10

In a season full of sliding doors moments, none felt more random in the moment than a pass Nick Foles fired near the end of the first half in this playoff game. 

A shoulda/coulda/woulda interception goes off Atlanta safety Keanu Neal's knee and into the arms of Eagles wideout Torrey Smith, who scatters for a 20-yard gain. If Neal catches that easy INT, there is no parade down Broad Street to the Art Museum. There is no Nick Foles statue outside the Linc. Smith's timely catch put the Eagles into a position to kick a field goal at half's end, cutting the Falcons' lead to just a single point. Atlanta would not score in the second half, especially with the iconic goal-line stand from the Eagles' defense late in the fourth quarter:

People have always wanted to slight Jalen Mills. They've said he did nothing on this play. What are you talking about? A seventh-round cornerback threw one of the best receivers of his era off his route, made him uncomfortable and helped force the incompletion. If it was a couple years prior, I can assure you the likes of Bradley Fletcher and Cary Williams were not making that stop!

Eagles players left the field in dog masks after the underdog win and the rest was history...

2018: Week 1 at Lincoln Financial Field

Eagles 18, Falcons 12

The most annoying talking heads around complained that Eagles fans (deservingly) booed the team at halftime as they ran off the field in their first game after their first-ever Super Bowl win. Don't ever stop being you, Philly. 

The Philly Special redux that the Eagles ran was hilarious, too:

2021: Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

In their most recent matchup and in the first game of the Nick Sirianni era, the Eagles opened the 2021 season in Atlanta. After a train wreck offense in 2020, the Eagles put up 32 points on the Falcons that afternoon. Jalen Hurts had the best game of his young career up until that point, throwing three TDs and rushing for 62 yards. In his first pro game, DeVonta Smith was excellent as well, putting up a 6-71-1 stat line:

The Sirianni era was a rebirth for this team. The Eagles have a .673 winning percentage under him even with that infamous 2023 flameout. 

Let's see what Monday night brings...

Shamus Clancy
