5 Eagles thoughts: Facing Kirk Cousins in primetime again, pass-rushers needing to step up and more

The Eagles will look to move to 2-0 on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. Before then, here are five thoughts I currently have on the game...



The Eagles face Kirk Cousins in a prime-time game yet again

Well, well, well, if it isn't the return of Kirk Cousins to Lincoln Financial Field. In each of the last two seasons, the Eagles have had their first home game come in Week 2 against a Cousins-led team in a prime-time matchup. When he was with Minnesota, the Eagles were victorious both times over Cousins and the Vikings.

In 2022, the Eagles destroyed them as Darius Slay shut down Justin Jefferson and the defense picked off Cousins three times in a 24-7 win.

Last year, the Eagles prevailed 34-28, but Cousins was actually stellar, tossing four touchdowns with no turnovers in a much, much closer game.

Which Cousins will show up with the Falcons on Monday night?

Physically, Cousins is not that player he was at this time last season. Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 8 in 2023. This offseason, Cousins signed a massive $180 million contract with the Falcons, but if Week 1 is any indication, Cousins is clearly not healthy.

Cousins could not maneuver in the pocket in last week's loss to Pittsburgh, as the Falcons' offense put up 10 total points. Atlanta was almost always in the shotgun or pistol formation, limiting the amount of movement the quarterback needed to make. Cousins is at his best as a play-action quarterback under center. He doesn't appear capable of being that guy right now.

Cousins is 6-5 against the Eagles in his career. He's had some big-time performances against them, particularly during his days with Washington. Cousins, again, looks far from that player though as he continues to recover from injury. Might the Eagles see Atlanta first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at some point?

The Eagles' pass rush needs to get itself together

The Eagles' defensive line recording zero sacks in their Week 1 win over the Packers is unacceptable given the draft capital and cap money sunk into the unit. It's also unsustainable to continue winning without that facet of the team, the one the organization has built itself around for two decades, stepping up and being one of the best in the sport.

Could the Falcons' offensive line be the remedy the Eagles' d-line needs to get going, especially with Cousins' health in a tricky situation?

Atlanta had the second-worst pass-blocking grade in the NFL in Week 1, per PFF. Some of that is certainly due to specifically facing T.J. Watt and the Steelers, but the opportunity is there with the South Philadelphia crowd behind them at the Lincoln. The Falcons are also 27th in ESPN's pass-block win rate after Week 1.

Jordan Davis hasn't recorded a QB hit since last October. Bryce Huff was invisible in his 30 snaps against Green Bay after inking a contract worth up to $51.1 million this offseason, being out-snapped by 36-year-old Brandon Graham in the process. 2023 first-round pick Nolan Smith has one sack in 18 career games. It can't simply be up to Jalen Carter, being held or double-teamed on nearly every play, to carry the line. They're supposed to be dominant overall.

Jason Kelce's Monday Night Football homecoming

Jason Kelce has joined ESPN's Monday Night Football crew this season following his retirement. I did not catch how Kelce performed last week in his debut, as I was in attendance at the Phillies game that evening, but he did deliver a hilarious NSFW soundbite. I'm not surprised there!

Kelce should be able to provide even more insight than usual given that the Eagles are on the docket for MNF this week. I also wouldn't be shocked if Kelce ended up joining the game's "ManningCast" at some point in the night.

Kelce's off-the-cuff nature makes him perfect for the podcast world. I'm intrigued as to whether he'll be "just" good at TV or perhaps ESPN's answer to what Charles Barkley has been for basketball on "Inside the NBA," a hilarious Hall of Famer with Philly ties who, at times, can be even more entertaining than the games themselves.

How will Saquon Barkley perform in his first game in front of Eagles fans?

Saquon Barkley will make his true home debut on Monday. Expecting another three-touchdown evening would be too much, but how will he fare against new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris' defense?

Barkley has faced a Morris-led defense just once in his career. That occurred in Week 16 of last season when Morris was the defensive coordinator for the Rams. Barkley rushed for just 39 yards on 12 attempts on a pedestrian 3.3 yards per rush. Again, three touchdowns is quite a lofty goal, but Barkley should out-do that performance at the very least when running behind the Eagles' offensive line.

How will the crowd react to Nick Foles' retirement ceremony?

Duh. It's going to be electric in South Philadelphia.

