More Health:

July 27, 2021

Penn Medicine hospitals climb higher on the U.S. News & World Report rankings

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center moved up two spots from last year

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
U.S. News best hospitals Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

U.S. News & World Report again placed the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center on its annual honor roll of the best hospitals in the United States.

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center are the 13th best hospitals in the United States, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings. 

The Philadelphia hospitals, which act as a joint enterprise, jumped two spots from last year, when the publication ranked them 15th on its annual honor roll of the top 20 hospitals. In 2019, the hospitals tied with Mayo Clinic-Phoenix for the 18th spot. 

U.S. News & World Report analyzed nearly 5,000 hospitals and ranked them in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. The rankings are based on patient outcomes, patient experiences and hospital staffing, among other factors.

The specialties include cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology and GI surgery, geriatrics, gynecology, neurology and neurosurgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, psychiatry, pulmonology and lung surgery, rehabilitation, rheumatology and urology.

The latest edition includes ratings for seven new procedures and conditions: heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, diabetes, kidney failure, hip fracture and spinal fusion.

The procedures and conditions were expanded to patients, in consultation with their doctors, find the best hospitals based on their specific clinical needs, U.S. News Managing Editor Ben Harder told PhillyVoice. He added that pneumonia is more important than ever, considering it is a manifestation of COVID-19.

The health equity measures for each hospital also are new. The scores were calculated by looking at the demographics of patients who underwent a broad range of elective surgeries compared to the racial and ethnic diversity of the surrounding community.

Health equity measures were not part of the best hospitals rankings. Harder said they found that racial and ethnic minorities are underrepresented at many hospitals.

HUP and Penn Presbyterian, run by Penn Medicine, ranked nationally in 12 adult specialties, including No. 6 in ear, nose and throat, No. 8 in pulmonology and lung surgery, and No. 10 in diabetes and cancer. They also received high-performing scores in two adult specialties and 16 procedures and conditions.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals earned national rankings in six adult specialties, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, cancer and diabetes and endocrinology. They also received a high-performing score in three adult specialties and 14 procedures and conditions, including stroke and knee and hip replacements.

Wills Eye Hospital kept its No. 2 spot in ophthalmology. The Rothman Institute ranked high-performing in three procedures and conditions, including back surgery, knee replacement and hip replacement. MossRehab, part of the Einstein Healthcare Network, was among the top 10 for rehabilitation.

Fox Chase Cancer Center earned a national ranking for urology and received high-performing scores in cancer, lung cancer surgery and colon cancer surgery.

Pennsylvania Hospital – part of Penn Medicine – received high-performing scores in five adult specialties and nine procedures and conditions, including geriatrics, urology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, heart attack and hip replacement.

U.S. News also ranked the best hospitals in each state. Here are the Philadelphia-area hospitals that appeared in the top 10 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey:

PENNSYLVANIA
1. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Philadelphia
3. Jefferson Health-Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Philadelphia 
10. Lankenau Medical Center, Wynnewood

NEW JERSEY
1. Morristown Medical Center, Morristown,
7. Cooper University Health Care, Camden
7. Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City
10. Jefferson Health, Stratford, Cherry Hill and Washington Township
10. Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Camden
10. Virtua Voorhees Hospital, Voorhees Township

The Mayo Clinic was the top-ranking hospital in the U.S. for the sixth straight year. See the complete rankings here.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Philadelphia Cooper University Health Care Lankenau Hospital Penn Presbyterian Medical Center U.S. News & World Report Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Penn Medicine Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: Why are the Eagles employing the 'old guy strategy,' again, in a rebuilding year?
EAGL05-kk.jpg

Sixers

Latest Ben Simmons trade talk and odds
Basketball all net stadium

Business

Landmark Downey's Irish Pub building, at Front and South streets, to be demolished
Downey's South Street demolish

Prevention

Visiting a petting zoo? Prevent animal-borne illnesses by taking precautions
Petting Zoo illness

Movies

Leslie Odom Jr. to star in 'Exorcist' trilogy set for 2023 debut
Leslie Odom Jr. Exorcist trilogy

Food & Drink

Franklin Square has a new, covered beer garden
Franklin Square beer garden

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved