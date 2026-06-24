The Big Bounce America adds a skydiving spectacle to its Fourth of July weekend stop in Oaks

Looking for a way to keep the kids entertained over Fourth of July weekend? The Big Bounce America is returning to Oaks with giant inflatables, DJs, food trucks and a patriotic parachute demonstration planned for July 5.

The traveling inflatable festival will take over the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Fairgrounds on June 27-28 and July 3-5, bringing back what organizers call the world's largest bounce house along with obstacle courses, sports-themed attractions and other family-friendly activities.

The biggest new addition this year is a planned appearance by the Patriot Parachute Team on July 5. Organizers say the parachutists will descend into the event grounds carrying an oversized American flag, an America 250 banner and a Big Bounce America banner as part of the holiday weekend celebration.

The event's main attraction is a 24,000-square-foot bounce house that stands 32 feet tall and includes giant slides, climbing towers, basketball hoops, ball pits and DJ-led games. Attendees also can take on The Giant, a 900-foot obstacle course with more than 50 challenges, compete in the sports-themed Sport Slam attraction or explore airSPACE, a space-themed inflatable filled with slides, ball pits and oversized alien characters.

Beyond the inflatables, the festival will feature live DJs, food trucks, giveaways and other activities throughout the event grounds.

Tickets start at $35 and include a timed session inside the World's Largest Bounce House plus access to the other attractions.

June 27-28 and July 3-5

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave

Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets start at $35

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