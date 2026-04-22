World’s largest bounce house will pop up in Oaks this summer

The Big Bounce America is heading back to the Philadelphia area this summer, turning the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks into a massive inflatable playground from June 27-28 and July 3-5.

The traveling event is built around a 24,000-square-foot bounce house that stands 32 feet tall and doubles as a full-on dance party, complete with slides, games and a live DJ. Beyond that, guests can tackle a 900-foot obstacle course, jump into sports-themed challenges, explore a space-inspired inflatable and take part in a foam party experience.

Sessions are split by age group, with dedicated time slots for younger kids, older children and adults. Prices start at $35, and organizers recommend buying in advance as sessions often sell out.

June 27-28 and July 3-5

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave

Oaks, PA 19456

Tickets start at $35

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