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April 22, 2026

World’s largest bounce house will pop up in Oaks this summer

The Big Bounce America will bring giant inflatables, DJs and all-ages sessions to the Expo Center over two summer weekends.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Family-Friendly Activities
bigbounceamerica.png Provided Courtesy/The Big Bounce America

The Big Bounce America will bring a traveling inflatable festival to Oaks this summer, featuring massive bounce houses, obstacle courses and all-ages sessions at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

The Big Bounce America is heading back to the Philadelphia area this summer, turning the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks into a massive inflatable playground from June 27-28 and July 3-5.

The traveling event is built around a 24,000-square-foot bounce house that stands 32 feet tall and doubles as a full-on dance party, complete with slides, games and a live DJ. Beyond that, guests can tackle a 900-foot obstacle course, jump into sports-themed challenges, explore a space-inspired inflatable and take part in a foam party experience.

Sessions are split by age group, with dedicated time slots for younger kids, older children and adults. Prices start at $35, and organizers recommend buying in advance as sessions often sell out.

The Big Bounce America

June 27-28 and July 3-5
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave
Oaks, PA 19456
Tickets start at $35

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Family-Friendly Activities Oaks Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

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