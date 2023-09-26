Taking aspirin while on birth control pills may increase the risk of blood clots, study finds

Taking common pain relievers while using hormonal birth control may increase the risk of certain blood clots, new research suggests.

People who use non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs – known as NSAIDS – along with high-dose contraceptives have a greater risk of blood clots than those who do not take the medications together, only use NSAIDs or use lower-dose birth control methods, the study found. Common NSAIDs include aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen.

The study found an estimated 23 in 100,000 women developed blood clots within one week of using NSAIDs and high-dose birth control simultaneously. That was twice the rate of using NSAIDs with medium-dose birth control and nearly eight times the risk of using them with low-dose birth control. The findings suggest an adverse drug interaction, researchers said.