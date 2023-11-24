More Culture:

November 24, 2023

These Philly museums and theaters are offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on tickets, memberships

The Kimmel Cultural Campus, Barnes Foundation, Philadelphia Film Society and others have holiday discounts on exhibits, classes, merch and more

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Memberships
Black Friday museums and theaters Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Kimmel Cultural Campus is one of several Philadelphia cultural institutions offering Black Friday discounts on memberships and tickets. Through Cyber Monday, tickets to Kimmel shows are 35% off.

Black Friday (and its online twin, Cyber Monday) isn't all about soundbar deals. Though the post-Thanksgiving shopping bonanza is best known for offering electronics, toys and clothing at deeply discounted prices, cultural institutions also participate through sales on less tangible perks — like memberships and tickets to some of their shows.

MORE: McGillin's opens new pop-up, selling bar's merch to holiday shoppers

Philadelphia's museums and theaters are offering some of those sales now. Deals include cheaper tickets at Kimmel, memberships at the Philadelphia Film Society or Academy of Natural Sciences and classes at the Barnes Foundation. (In more traditional Black Friday fashion, a few museums also are rolling back prices at their gift shops.) Promotions run through Sunday or Monday, so check out the codes while they're still live:

Kimmel Cultural Campus

From Black Friday through Cyber Monday, tickets to select performances at the Kimmel Cultural Campus are 35% off with the code CYBER35. The deal applies to shows in Kimmel's Broadway series — including "Frozen," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Hadestown" — as well as Philadelphia Orchestra concerts. Upcoming sets from comedians Matt Rogers and Fortune Feimster also are included in the flash sale.

Philadelphia Film Society

All memberships at the Philadelphia Film Society are 15% off through the weekend. PFS offers eight different tiers, starting at the $60 "grip" and scaling up to the $800 "dual assistant director." While benefits increase at each level, all memberships include $5 off adult general admission tickets and 10% off concessions at any PFS location. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY23 at checkout.

Barnes Foundation

The Barnes Foundation is offering art-lovers an opportunity to brush up on their history. Now through Sunday, any four-week online class is 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15. Topics include specific artists such as Henri Matisse or El Greco, as well as broader themes like the Bauhaus movement or the French Revolution's impact on art.

Academy of Natural Sciences

Family memberships at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences are cheaper for the next week. The discounts apply to the $135 family tier, which offers unlimited free general admission to two adults and five children, or the $165 family-plus tier, which includes an additional free admission for two guests with every visit. Use the code JOURNEY35 to take $35 off the family membership or JOURNEY45 to take $45 off the family-plus membership.

Museum of the American Revolution

Need a holiday gift for a colonial history nerd? All items at the Museum of the American Revolution gift shop are 15% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY15 until Sunday. The store features hats, shirts and mugs stamped with Benjamin Franklin's famous "Join or Die" cartoon or Abigail Adams quotes. Books on museum topics and exhibits also are available, including one on James Forten and his family.

Independence Seaport Museum

The Independence Seaport Museum also is knocking 15% off its online gift shop. Grab a pirate Santa mug, or a historic canvas print of the USS Olympia, on the museum's website through Monday. Shoppers can head to the brick-and-mortar location at 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. on Sunday for 20% off all branded merch and other select items.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Memberships Philadelphia Philadelphia Film Society Barnes Foundation Black Friday Discounts Cyber Monday Kimmel Center Tickets

Videos

Featured

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

Just In

Must Read

Development

Boathouse Row will remain dark through early 2024 as upgrades to LED lights stall
Boathouse Row lights replaced

Sponsored

See 'The Nutcracker' this holiday season
Limited - The Nutcracker - Philadelphia Ballet 2023

Health News

Alzheimer's risk increases with rise in this 'hidden' body fat, researchers find
visceral fat alzheimer's

Food & Drink

How to make a classic Pennsylvania Dutch dessert for Thanksgiving
Shoofly pie

Phillies

MLB free agency: A look at the Phillies' best relief pitching options
Hector-Neris-Astros-Phillies_112123_USAT

Performances

Rolling Stones to rock Lincoln Financial Field in 2024
Rolling Stones concert

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved