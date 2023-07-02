Blondie in Manayunk to transform into 'Barbie World' for 12-day extravaganza

Anticipation has been building for the July 21 premiere of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" — with Margot Robbie in the titular role and Ryan Gosling as Ken — and one local restaurant is making sure fans can celebrate the new movie like true "Barbie Girls."

Blondie, a bistro located at 4417 Main St. in Manayunk, is hosting a Barbie-themed pop-up celebration from Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 28, featuring Instagram-worthy pink decor as well as food and drink specials.

The immersive Blondie Barbie Bash will fittingly be held in the restaurant's "Pink Room," which will be draped in Barbie-themed decor. A Malibu Barbie inspired playlist and cult-classic rom-coms streaming on the bistro's TVs will help patrons feel like they're dining in the Barbie DreamHouse.

On the menu will be a variety of special pink-hued food and beverage options, including the "Malibu Blondie" bay breeze, the "Ken's Kiss" frose, "Barbie's Berry Bliss Pancakes" and the "Pretty in Pink" funfetti cake.



WEFILMPHILLY/Blondie Manayunk WEFILMPHILLY/Blondie Manayunk Blondie in Manayunk will offer pink food and drink specials during a Barbie-themed pop-up celebration next month.



Blondie is open for dinner service daily, and brunch is offered Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 28

Blondie Manayunk

4417 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127