May the best bartender win at 7th annual Bourbon Battle, benefiting PSPCA

The seventh annual Bourbon Battle is coming up. On Wednesday, March 27, four bartenders from different Philly bars will each create their best cocktail using Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

This year's contenders are Sean Clarke from Ranstead Room, Jasmin Osorio from R&D, Margo Elsayd from Irwin's and Keith Shaffer from The Trestle Inn, where the competition will take place.

Attendees will taste the drinks and vote on their favorite.

The winning bartender will then receive a Woodford Reserve prize and will automatically become a contender for next year's Bourbon Battle.



Tickets for the event are $35, with $25 going to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Light bites will be provided and there will be a silent auction and Go Go dancing, too.

Wednesday, March 27

6-9 p.m. | $35 per person

The Trestle Inn

339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



