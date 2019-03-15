More Events:

March 15, 2019

May the best bartender win at 7th annual Bourbon Battle, benefiting PSPCA

Attendees will vote on their favorite drink

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
A whiskey cocktail Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Relax with a glass of the good stuff.

The seventh annual Bourbon Battle is coming up. On Wednesday, March 27, four bartenders from different Philly bars will each create their best cocktail using Woodford Reserve's Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

This year's contenders are Sean Clarke from Ranstead Room, Jasmin Osorio from R&D, Margo Elsayd from Irwin's and Keith Shaffer from The Trestle Inn, where the competition will take place.

RELATED: Veda Modern Indian Bistro throwing Holi party with DJ, face paint, drink specials | Wine and cheese tasting at Comcast Center is $5 to attend | Drink in the Penn Museum during 2019 American Whiskey Convention

Attendees will taste the drinks and vote on their favorite.

The winning bartender will then receive a Woodford Reserve prize and will automatically become a contender for next year's Bourbon Battle.

Tickets for the event are $35, with $25 going to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Light bites will be provided and there will be a silent auction and Go Go dancing, too.

Bourbon Battle

Wednesday, March 27
6-9 p.m. | $35 per person
The Trestle Inn
 339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

