Boyz II Men teams up with DoorDash, Shake Shack for Valentine's Day

Still not sure what to do for Valentine's Day this year?

Here's one idea: Let Boyz II Men serenade you while you enjoy a milkshake and burger that was dropped off at your door.

For the holiday, the Grammy Award-winning group from Philadelphia has teamed up with Shake Shack and DoorDash for "the ultimate '90s throwback romance experience."

On Sunday, Feb. 14, the virtual event "Love Delivered" with Boyz II Men will take place beginning at 8 p.m. They'll perform hits like "On Bended Knee," "I’ll Make Love to You" and "Water Runs Dry."

The free concert will be streamed through Twitch, as well as DoorDash's Facebook Live.

As part of the Valentine's Day experience, Shake Shack has created a limited-edition "Berryz II Men" milkshake available nationwide through Sunday. The shake is made with strawberries and vanilla frozen custard and topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce and chocolate cookie crumbles. It's available in-store at Shake Shack locations and through DoorDash.

Also, DoorDash customers in three Philly neighborhoods – University City, Midtown Village and Center City – can receive free "Love Delivered" kits with Shake Shack orders placed through the DoorDash app and website on Thursday, Feb. 11, while supplies last.

The kit includes a "Berryz II Men" scented candle, a Boyz II Men "Love Delivered" T-shirt and a lanyard.