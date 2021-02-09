More Culture:

February 09, 2021

Tripadvisor names five top-rated romantic restaurants in Philadelphia

The travel company looked at places in the city offering takeout

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Bistro Romano_romantic restaurants Bistro Romano/Instagram

Bistro Romano is offering a special to-go menu for Valentine's Day that includes a chocolate heart for dessert.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Tripadvisor created a list of top-rated romantic restaurants in Philadelphia serving takeout or delivery.

If you're uninterested in dining out for the holiday but still want to celebrate with a romantic, thoughtful meal at home, then these places are worth checking out based on reviews by diners.

RELATED: Where to find Valentine's Day dinner specials around Philadelphia | The Hotel Hershey makes list of 100 best resorts, picked by U.S. News

In the No. 1 spot is Italian restaurant Bistro Romano at 120 Lombard St. In 2019, it was named the most romantic restaurant in Pennsylvania by the website Delish. According to Tripadvisor, diners especially love the Caesar salad and brodetto.

For Valentine's Day, Bistro Romano is offering a five-course meal to go for $75 – and the first course is the popular salad. Gnocchi surf and turf and a chocolate heart dessert also are part of the holiday meal. It must be ordered by Feb. 11 for pickup.

The other four top-rated romantic restaurants serving takeout are listed below.

• No. 2 – Tria Cafe Wash West
Diners love the tapas and tuna sandwich

• No. 3 – Ristorante La Buca
Diners love the pasta and baked oysters

• No. 4 – Bleu Sushi
Diners love the sushi rolls and red snapper

• No. 5 – Veda Modern Indian Bistro
Diners love the crispy spinach and chaat

You can also browse Tripadvisor for other top-rated restaurants in the city.

