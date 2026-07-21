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July 21, 2026

Brandywine Valley SPCA rescues cats and dogs from Texas flooding

Roughly three dozen animals arrived Monday. Prospective adopters can name their price through Sunday.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoption
Dogs rescued Texas flood Provided image/Brandywine Valley SPCA

Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed 35 dogs and cats from Texas on the Wilmington Airport tarmac Monday. The animals are now up for adoption.

Homeless dogs and cats from flooded areas of Texas are now up for adoption at Brandywine Valley SPCA.

A flight carrying 35 animals landed in Wilmington Airport in Delaware on Monday. The rescues had been in shelters in south and central Texas, which was hit with heavy rain and flash floods last week. Their relocation will free up space for displaced pets as the region recovers.

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Following the plane's arrival, Brandywine Valley SPCA staffers transported the cats and dogs to the organization's location in West Chester as well as its shelters in New Castle and Georgetown, Delaware. Some animals also went to the Animal Adoption Center in Lindenwold, New Jersey.

They are available to adopt, Brandywine Valley SPCA confirmed. Through Sunday, prospective pet parents can name their adoption fees on all adult cats and adult dogs weighing at least 40 pounds.

The organization is now asking for donations to support the care of its newest residents and the roughly 55 animals that come into its shelters each day.

"Our everyday work doesn't stop when we step up to help during a natural disaster," CEO Adam Lamb said in a statement. "We need our community to join us in this time of crisis by adopting and donating."

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

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