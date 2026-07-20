Rita's adds frozen treats inspired by 'The Office' and 'Friends' to promote new Shirley Temple flavor

Rita's is partnering with cable network TBS to promote its new Shirley Temple flavor, adding four limited-time menu items inspired by "The Office," "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Impractical Jokers."

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The following frozen desserts will be available at participating Rita’s locations through Aug. 23:

• Bazinga Blast ("The Big Bang Theory"): Shirley Temple Italian Ice topped with Shirley Sparkle — an edible, Shirley Temple-flavored glitter

• Office Favorite ("The Office"): Layers of Vanilla frozen custard and Shirley Temple Italian Ice topped with Shirley Sparkle

• Brain Freeze Misto ("Impractical Jokers"): Vanilla frozen custard blended with Shirley Temple Italian Ice

• Central Chiller Ice Blender ("Friends"): Shirley Temple Italian Ice blended into a smooth, icy drink and topped with Shirley Sparkle

Water ice fanatics can enter to win free Rita's for one year by posting an original photo or video on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok that features a Shirley Temple water ice or treat, tagging Rita’s in the post and using "#AShirleyGoodTime" and "#RitasItalianIce" in the caption.

The three winners will also receive a swag bag of Rita’s and TBS merchandise. Updates about entry dates and official rules will be posted on Rita’s social media.

TBS and Rita’s will also take their new dessert menu on the road with the Shirley Good Time Treat Truck Tour, bringing "interactive experiences and nostalgic surprises" to select markets across the country. More details about the tour will be announced in the next few weeks, Rita’s said Monday.

"Summer has always been about creating memories with family and friends and that's exactly what this partnership is all about," Carmela Hughley, senior vice president of marketing insights and innovation at Rita’s, said in a statement. "After introducing our new Shirley Temple Ice, we wanted to build an experience that celebrates everything people love about summer — from nostalgic flavors to iconic television moments."