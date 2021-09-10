More Health:

September 10, 2021

Penn researchers awarded $3 million Breakthrough Prize for developing mRNA technology used by COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó spent years studying mRNA before making a landmark discovery

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
Penn Breakthrough Prize Courtesy/Penn Medicine

Penn scientists Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó won the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for their roles in developing the modified mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó, the University of Pennsylvania scientists whose landmark research helped develop the messenger RNA technology utilized in COVID-19 vaccines, have been awarded the 2022 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences. 

The Breakthrough Prize is the world's largest in the field of science. Each of the five main prizes bestows $3 million to the winner or winners. In addition to the life sciences field, researchers in mathematics and fundamental physics are recognized each year, too. 

Weissman is an infectious disease expert and professor of vaccine research at Penn's Perelman School of Medicine. Karikó is an adjunct professor of neurosurgery and a senior vice president at BioNTech. 

The two scientists helped engineer modified mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 shots created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The synthetic mRNA technology instructs cells to make copies of the coronavirus's spike protein, generating an immune response. 

The two vaccines have been deployed across the globe to combat the ongoing public health crisis. 

Karikó's path to scientific success was far from easy. She escaped Communist Hungary for the U.S. with her husband and daughter in the 1980s after she had been fired from her research position. But after arriving at Penn, Karikó struggled to obtain sufficient grant funding for her mRNA research and, at one point, even was demoted.

But the setback didn't stop Karikó from pushing forward with her research.

"I don't know if (Karikó) would be in the same position she is right now of having mRNA be a platform if she hadn't been demoted," Karikó's daughter, Olympic gold medalist rower Susan Francia said in a recent ESPN podcast recounting the family's triumphs.

Weissman and Karikó began investigating mRNA technology during the 1990s as a possible therapeutic to prevent infectious diseases.

At first, studies found that synthetic mRNA caused too much inflammation and was destroyed by the body's immune system before it could reach its intended targets. It was not safely and effectively producing strong immune responses.

The body was identifying one of the four molecular building blocks of synthetic mRNA, known as nucleosides, as an intruder. To fix this, the scientists altered the problematic nucleoside in a way that allowed synthetic mRNA to slip by the body's defense system. 

In 2005, Weissman and Karikó published this research, demonstrating that mRNA technology could be modified to serve as a therapeutic for infectious diseases and effectively reach its intended targets.

Researchers are hopeful that mRNA technology may be used for future vaccines and treatments for pathogens such as malaria, HIV, cancer and influenza, as well as a wide range of coronaviruses. Earlier this week, BioNTech released data showing that an mRNA cocktail had suppressed colon cancer and melanoma tumors in mice — a promising development in the fight against cancer. 

"The work of Drs. Weissman and Karikó is the scientific foundation on which these innovative and lifesaving vaccines rest," Perelman School of Medicine dean J. Larry Jameson said. "Their discovery of how to chemically modify mRNA to more effectively produce proteins in vivo laid the groundwork for the rapid development and deployment of mRNA vaccines — and has sparked a completely new way to look at prevention of infectious diseases and novel pathways for the treatment of cancer and other serious conditions."

Both scientists also recently have been honored with the Princess of Asturias Award and the Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia Research Pfizer Coronavirus COVID-19 Science University of Pennsylvania Penn Medicine Moderna Technology

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 1
Zach-Ertz-Falcons_090621_usat

Sports Betting

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

TV

The 15th season of 'Always Sunny' will 'be our best in many years,' Glenn Howerton says
Always Sunny Season 15

Adult Health

Twenty years later, 9/11 first responders are at greater risk of lung disease
9/11 First Responders

Investigations

New Jersey man charged in Barnegat Bay boating crash that killed Corey Molinari
Corey Molinari Crash

Arts & Culture

Photo exhibit of razed Philly buildings is a call to action, artist says
Stop Demolishing Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved