Bridgerton’s ‘Season of Love’ brings tea, cocktails and an early screening to Netflix House Philadelphia

The limited-time activation features themed tea service, a Sip & Sketch night and a preview of Season 4, Part 2.

Netflix House Bridgerton Activation Provided Courtesy/Netflix House Philadelphia

Visitors can take part in Bridgerton-themed programming at Netflix House Philadelphia during the limited-time “Season of Love” activation.

Fans of Bridgerton can step into the world of the Ton this February as Netflix House Philadelphia hosts a limited-time “Season of Love” activation inspired by the hit period drama.

From Feb. 1-14, Netflix BITES will offer a Bridgerton-themed tea service. New Season 4-inspired merchandise will also debut beginning Feb. 1.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 p.m., guests can attend a Sip & Sketch event, where a local artist will lead a drawing session while attendees enjoy a “Taste of the Ton” cocktail or mocktail. Tickets are $50 per person.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, exclusive early screenings of the first episode of “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. inside the TUDUM Theater.

Season 4, Part 2 premieres Feb. 26. on Netflix.

Bridgerton's "Season of Love" Activation

Feb. 1-14
Netflix House Philadelphia
180 N Gulph Rd.
King of Prussia, PA 19406

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

 

