Bridgerton’s ‘Season of Love’ brings tea, cocktails and an early screening to Netflix House Philadelphia

Fans of Bridgerton can step into the world of the Ton this February as Netflix House Philadelphia hosts a limited-time “Season of Love” activation inspired by the hit period drama.

From Feb. 1-14, Netflix BITES will offer a Bridgerton-themed tea service. New Season 4-inspired merchandise will also debut beginning Feb. 1.

On Thursday, Feb. 12, from 6-8 p.m., guests can attend a Sip & Sketch event, where a local artist will lead a drawing session while attendees enjoy a “Taste of the Ton” cocktail or mocktail. Tickets are $50 per person.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, exclusive early screenings of the first episode of “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. inside the TUDUM Theater.

Season 4, Part 2 premieres Feb. 26. on Netflix.

Bridgerton's "Season of Love" Activation

Feb. 1-14

Netflix House Philadelphia

180 N Gulph Rd.

King of Prussia, PA 19406

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.