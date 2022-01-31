State police, family searching for missing N.J. man last seen in Snapchat post

Authorities in Bridgeton are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since last Friday morning, leaving family members in the South Jersey community fearful for his safety.

Jonathan Morris was last seen around 1 a.m. on Jan. 28 when he appeared in a Snapchat post. He never returned home and it was unclear where he had been after he finished a night of work in Sicklerville around 11 p.m., according to his father.

New Jersey State Police requested assistance from the public over the weekend to locate Morris, who had been driving his mother's BMW prior to his disappearance.

Search efforts have focused on two areas over the last two days, including Barrett's Run Road in neighboring Hopewell. Friends and family who had been searching for Morris there located a bloody jacket on Sunday in an area not far from where the BMW was eventually found abandoned and still running.

The second area is along Water Street in Hopewell, where surveillance footage showed the BMW seemingly being driven by someone other than Morris around 3 a.m. Friday, according to NBC10.

Relatives of Morris said he's diabetic and requires daily insulin injections that he hasn't been able to get.

“He’s our gentle giant,” Morris' aunt, Corinth Pernell, told the Vineland Daily Journal. “We love him so much. He’s just there for everybody. So, it’s just hard to put all this together. He wouldn’t bother nobody. So, for something to happen to him is just sickness. It really is.”

Jonathan Morris Sr., the missing man's father, said his son is one of his five children and previously was a football player for Bridgeton High School. He's described as 6'6'' and approximately 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"As a father, you just want to go start kicking doors in," Morris said. "You know what I mean? And that's it. But I'm trying to let the cops do their job."

Bridgeton Mayor Albert Kelly said multiple law enforcement agencies are now involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information about Morris is asked to contact New Jersey State Police Detective Jacob Schor or Detective Sergeant George Auge of Troop "A" Bridgeton station at (856) 451-0101.