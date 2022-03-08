Broncos reportedly agree to terms on trade for Russell Wilson

March 08, 2022
The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks have reportedly agreed to a trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The trade is not yet finalized, and is dependent on Wilson waiving his no-trade clause.
Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. pic.twitter.com/oRFDV8Ehyx
While there were no strong reports of the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in Wilson this offseason, he was a player commonly linked to the Birds because of their imperfect situation at quarterback and their draft capital.
We will update when the terms of the deal are known, but it appears that Broncos quarterback Drew Lock is one of the components.
Drew Lock is a part of the trade to the Seahawks, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
Here are the players and picks involved in the deal:
Trade package:— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022
Seattle gets QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.
Denver gets Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick.
Looking forward, if the Eagles are going to try to upgrade on Jalen Hurts via trade for a veteran quarterback, the next one is line is Deshaun Watson. 😬
