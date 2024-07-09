More Sports:

July 09, 2024

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber back in lineup for Phillies

The Phillies designated David Dahl for assignment and demoted Kody Clemens to make room for Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
The Phillies offense is almost back fully healthy.

Phillies fans, breathe easy.

With the two best teams in the National League set to duel this week, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are both back in the lineup for the Phillies ahead of their bout with the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Both assume their normal slots in the batting order — strengthening a lineup that has been considerably weaker over the last week and a half. The only remaining injured regular now is catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is expected to return closer to (if not after) the All-Star break.

In order to make room on the 26-man roster, David Dahl — a journeyman outfielder who is out of minor league options — was designated for assignment. Utlilityman Kody Clemens will return to Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies have three more wins (58) than the Dodgers do, so one win is all it will take to maintain the top slot in the NL playoff picture. Zack Wheeler and Bobby Miller get the starts in Game 1.

