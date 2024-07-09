Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber back in lineup for Phillies

Phillies fans, breathe easy.

With the two best teams in the National League set to duel this week, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are both back in the lineup for the Phillies ahead of their bout with the Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Both assume their normal slots in the batting order — strengthening a lineup that has been considerably weaker over the last week and a half. The only remaining injured regular now is catcher J.T. Realmuto, who is expected to return closer to (if not after) the All-Star break.

In order to make room on the 26-man roster, David Dahl — a journeyman outfielder who is out of minor league options — was designated for assignment. Utlilityman Kody Clemens will return to Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies have three more wins (58) than the Dodgers do, so one win is all it will take to maintain the top slot in the NL playoff picture. Zack Wheeler and Bobby Miller get the starts in Game 1.

