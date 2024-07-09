MLB trade rumors: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the block, a good fit for Phillies

July 09, 2024
The Phillies won't be standing pat at the MLB's trade deadline at the end of July.
The team with the best record in the National League will undoubtedly put its foot on the throttle under the oft-aggressive leadership of Dave Dombrowski, and it's been made evident that improving in the outfield is one way the Phillies can strive for improvement over the next few weeks.
A division rival could be parting ways with a talented outfielder — and he happens to be a player that fills a specific need for Philly.
The Marlins are open to trading CF Jazz Chisholm Jr., sources confirm @CraigMish’s report.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 9, 2024
A couple teams have expressed interest in Chisholm, with the trade deadline now 3 weeks away. @MLBNetwork
Chisholm is 26, hits from the left side and is under team control until the 2027 offseason. The Phillies have a lefty outfielder already with speed and some defensive skill in Brandon Marsh — but Marsh is below the Mendoza line against left-handed pitchers.
Chisholm, on the other hand, is exceling against southpaws. He is hitting .277 against them in 2024 — and .244 against righties. He leads the Marlins in stolen bases (with 17) and is second on the team with 40 RBI. The Bahamas native and one-time All-Star is on pace for career highs in RBI, batting average hits and stolen bases.
His numbers against lefties all time aren't as stout as his current season marks, however. The Marlins might also be shy to trade him within their own division.
Either way, the Phillies could be among the aforementioned teams kicking the tires on a bat who could contribute to a roster in need of consistency and depth in the outfield.
Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports