MLB trade rumors: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the block, a good fit for Phillies

The Phillies won't be standing pat at the MLB's trade deadline at the end of July.

The team with the best record in the National League will undoubtedly put its foot on the throttle under the oft-aggressive leadership of Dave Dombrowski, and it's been made evident that improving in the outfield is one way the Phillies can strive for improvement over the next few weeks.

A division rival could be parting ways with a talented outfielder — and he happens to be a player that fills a specific need for Philly.

Chisholm is 26, hits from the left side and is under team control until the 2027 offseason. The Phillies have a lefty outfielder already with speed and some defensive skill in Brandon Marsh — but Marsh is below the Mendoza line against left-handed pitchers.