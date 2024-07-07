Full list of Phillies 2024 All-Stars revealed

On Sunday evening, Major League Baseball finally unveiled the full list of 2024 All-Stars. The starting lineups were already known, with three Phillies infielders receiving nods there: Bryce Harper at first, Trea Turner at shortstop and Alec Bohm at third.

All together, the Phillies will have plenty of representatives at the Midsummer Classic with pitchers Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman joining those batters.

Wheeler is looking more and more like the best free agent signing in team history and is once again in the Cy Young Award race. He has a 2.74 ERA in 18 starts this season while striking out 9.6 batters per nine innings. This is Wheeler's second career All-Star selection. He also made the cut in 2021 when he finished second in NL Cy Young voting.

Suárez is an All-Star for the first time in his career and it is certainly deserved. He has a top-five ERA in the sport (and the best in the National League) and might just be the majors' best fielding pitcher as well.



Hoffman has been downright dominant at times with a miniscule 1.21 ERA and eight saves while striking out 11.3 batters per nine innings.

Strahm has been excellent in 2024 with a 12.0 Ks/9 innings and a 1.64 ERA in 33 innings of work.

Both Hoffman and Strahm will be making their first appearances.

The biggest snub for the Phils? Cristopher Sánchez.

Sánchez has a 2.96 ERA (fifth in the NL) and a Major League-best home run rate. He's been huge for the Fightins in 2024, but, hey selecting three starters and five total pitchers from one team might be a tough ask.

Still, seven total All-Stars, a franchise record, just highlights what a stellar season it's been so far for the Phillies.

The MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Stadium, home of the Texas Rangers.

