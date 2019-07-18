Bryce Harper wears Phillie Phanatic headband under his helmet, fans love it

July 18, 2019
The Phillies played the Dodgers on Thursday afternoon in the first-ever Major League Baseball game to be exclusively live-streamed on YouTube.
During a fifth-inning at-bat, Bryce Harper was facing a 2-2 count while rain drizzled all over South Philly. Between the precipitation and the city's recent humidity still hanging in the air, Harper was rather damp.
This is when he decided to take his helmet off, and in doing so revealed a delightful accessory: a Phillie Phanatic headband.
That's such a good headband.
The eyes, which very much look like the side-eye emoji, are perfectly placed above Harper's. The Phanatic's vibrant colors lend the headband a perfectly cartoonish look, which works especially well when the Phillies wear their eye-catching throwback uniforms.
The whole thing reminded us of when Harper decided to wear Phanatic cleats to start the season:
.@bryceharper3: Philly guy. pic.twitter.com/PYNejTtNEu— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 28, 2019
He did that, of course, after walking into Opening Day with a Pulp Fiction-inspired Phanatic-and-Gritty t-shirt.
It's pretty clear that Harper and the Phanatic are on good terms, both in front of the fans and behind the scenes.
It's also clear that fans enjoy the friendship:
Bryce Harper's Phanatic headband is giving me life.— Allie (@mustang__sallie) July 18, 2019
Harper with the Phanatic head band is something I didn’t know I needed until now— Lauren Jennings ⚾️💙6️⃣ (@baseball_lvr6) July 18, 2019
Harper has a Phanatic bandana on and I've never wanted anything more. His hair is a close second.— # (@kc_jordan) July 18, 2019
The Harper-Phanatic bromance continues....it’s a beautiful thing— sedonna (@Sedonna) July 18, 2019
Admit it...— Nicolle C (@nicollec628) July 18, 2019
Bryce and the Phanatic are BFFs.
Harper hit his 27th double of the season Thursday with the headband on, which means he should wear it for every game. Good luck, team laundry person.
