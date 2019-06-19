More Sports:

June 19, 2019

Phillies' July 18 game against the Dodgers will air exclusively on YouTube

The game, played at Citizens Bank Park, is the first YouTube-exclusive matchup in MLB history

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies Internet
Phillies fans phones youtube game Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports Images

Here, Phillies fans take photos at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies will host the first YouTube-exclusive MLB game on July 18 when they face the Dodgers.

Welcome to the future. We now watch baseball games live on our computers.

The Phillies will become the first Major League Baseball team to host a game broadcast live on YouTube when the Dodgers visit Citizens Bank Park on July 18. The game will be available exclusively on YouTube as part of a 13-game deal between the Google-owned video-sharing website and MLB. 

MORE SPORTS: MLB Power Rankings Roundup: The Phillies are falling (and fast)

The deal was announced at the end of April, and the games were officially listed on MLB's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

The games will be available for free to viewers in the United States and Canada, meaning you'll be able to watch the game at the video below, starting at 12:30 p.m. on July 18:

Welcome to the future!

Facebook did a similar thing with baseball games last season, when the social network streamed a Phillies game against the Mets and emojis took over the dang screen. The Phillies later played in the first Facebook-exclusive MLB game.

As someone who's spent time watching streams on YouTube, the site's chat feature is awful. It's an incessant stream that moves too fast for anyone to read, just like on Twitch. You're going to want to put the video in theater mode, if not full screen, right away.

From there, if you watch on your laptop, the experience should be similar to streaming games on websites like WatchESPN (which should still be called ESPN3), or sites like the late, great /r/NBAStreams. If you have a smart television, or just one with a built-in YouTube app, the experience will probably be seamless. A Chromecast, Amazon Fire stick, or Apple TV should do the trick as well.

Otherwise, just deal with the weirdness. Maybe even embrace it! It's one game, and they play so many.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies Internet Philadelphia MLB YouTube Streaming Baseball Dodgers

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

What they're saying about the Flyers' recent run of pre-NHL Draft transactions
Kevin-Hayes-Flyers_060319_USAT

Television

Netflix confirms 'Queer Eye' coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season
Queer Eye Philadelphia Season 5 2020

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Investigation

Two from ship's crew charged in $1 billion cocaine bust at Port of Philadelphia
Two crew members charged in cocaine bust in Philadelphia

Illness

Here are some natural remedies for dealing with insomnia
Insomnia 06192019

Festivals

Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019
Brad Paisley

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved