More News:

September 17, 2018

Army Ranger, Bucks County native killed in tactical vehicle accident

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Army
Connor Bednarzyk Source/Leaver-Cable-Givnish Funeral Home

Connor Bednarzyk, 25, of Doylestown.

A Doylestown native and Army Ranger died earlier this month in what military officials described as a single tactical vehicle accident, according to a news release from the Army.

Captain Connor Bednarzyk, 25, was killed Sept. 7 in the accident near Fort Benning, Georgia, officials said.

“First Lieutenant Connor Bednarzyk was an amazing Ranger, leader, and friend.” said Lt. Col. Michael Klopper, commander 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. “He was known throughout the Battalion for his caring and positive attitude. He will be missed by all.”

Bednarzyk was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment as a Platoon Leader of the Distribution Platoon Echo Company. Details surrounding the accident were not disclosed.

An obituary for Bednarzyk says he graduated from Central Bucks East High School in 2011. He went on to attend Penn State University on an ROTC scholarship and graduated with a degree in Security Risk Analysis.

Bednarzyk spent his spare time skiing, golfing and spending time with his family and friends.

"He truly valued the freedoms of the United States and was honored to serve as an active member of our U.S. military," the obituary read.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday and Wednesday in Doylestown.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HOOAH Inc, 2nd HOOAH Georgia chapter.

Details about the funeral services can be found in the obituary.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Army Bucks County Military Accidents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz will start for Eagles in Week 3 — and Pederson says he won't hold anything back
091718_Carson-Jeffery_usat

Investigations

Lawyer: Pennsylvania police officer linked to lewd videos at Hoboken bar
The Hub Hoboken

Eagles

It sure sounds like the Eagles are going to add a wide receiver
041518DezBryant

Children's Health

Infant walkers still landing babies in the hospital
baby_walkers_wiki_photo

Politics

Barack Obama visiting Philadelphia this week to support Bob Casey, Tom Wolf
President Barack Obama

Courts

Philadelphia DJ allegedly threatens flight crew and passengers, forces emergency landing
airplane seats

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.